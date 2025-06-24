New and Favourite Activities at the 2025 Marine Heritage Festival in Southampton - July 25 to 27

SOUTHAMPTON, ON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Set sail for a weekend of family-friendly fun at the 2025 Marine Heritage Festival, taking place July 25 to 27 in historic Southampton, Ontario.

"This three-day celebration has something for all ages," says Festival Co-Chair Deb Kaufman. "And it's free – no admission or registration fees."

Fellow Co-Chair Doug Goar adds, "With over twenty-five new and 'best of' activities, it's the perfect way to spend quality time with family and friends in a beautiful beachside setting."

Some Highlights Include:

Artisans & Tastes Market – Shop among 50 vendors showcasing homemade, handcrafted goods and local flavours, plus explore the unique shops of High Street.





NEW "Beneath the Surface" Public Lecture – Watch deep-dive video clips of the Great Lakes and chat directly with the filmmakers of the hit documentary series All Too Clear.





History Comes Alive – Climb the late-1880s Chantry Island Lighthouse (book early!), step into the still-operational 1903 Range Light beacons, tour a marine gallery and other exhibits, and meet "characters" from Southampton's past on the NEW Chantry Time-Trek history walk.





Children's Activities – Cycle for prizes in the Kids' Bike Rally, hunt for gold nuggets and treasures on the beach, and dive into hands-on games, art, and learning experiences during Fun in the Park.





Crowd-Pleasing Spectacles – Cheer on brave buccaneers in the zany Cardboard Boat Races (by age group, families, and corporate teams), admire the elegant Sail Past of sleek boats, and be amazed by the NEW pirate-themed LookUp Theatre performance, featuring dance and acrobatics.





Live Music – Enjoy an all-NEW lineup of local bands, balladeers, family sing-along, plus dancing to top hits at the Sunset Beach Party.





Summertime Food Favourites – Savor the Corn Roast BBQ, Pancake Breakfast, Fish Fry Dinner, Beer Garden, all-day comfort food concession, and sweet treats.





Breathtaking Scenery – Immerse yourself in stunning views, a creative vibe, and small-town friendliness at the oldest port on the Bruce County coast.

In addition to free Festival admission, there is a free Saturday shuttle bus service and free bike valets.

For details on every event and a downloadable schedule to plan ahead, visit ChantryIsland.com and click on 'Marine Heritage Festival.'

Presented by the Marine Heritage Society, community partners & supporters, and Experience Ontario, this Festival offers memorable experiences for everyone to enjoy.

