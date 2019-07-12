New Agri-Food Immigration Pilot to Help Address Recruitment Issues Faced by Poultry and Egg Processors

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council (CPEPC) welcomes today's announcement by Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, to launch a new 3-year economic immigration pilot program focused on attracting up to 2,750 workers to address labour shortages experienced by Canada's meat processors.

With over half of Canada's poultry and meat processors being unable to find enough workers to fill open positions or experiencing chronic recruitment challenges, CPEPC looks forward to working with the government to ensure the pilot's implementation in early 2020. The Council is further pleased to note that the program will provide for faster processing times and a pathway for workers to become permanent residents.

About Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council

The Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council (CPEPC) is an industry-funded association with membership of over 90 companies in six sectors of the poultry and egg industry. CPEPC members process over 90% of Canada's poultry, eggs and hatching eggs.

