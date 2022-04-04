NEW AGREEMENT JEOPARDIZES VIRTUAL CARE ACCESS FOR ONTARIO FAMILIES

New campaign launched to ensure equitable virtual health care for all families

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - KixCare, a pediatric virtual care platform, has launched the SaveVirtualCare.ca campaign to protect Ontario families from losing access to convenient and effective virtual care that have been vital throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Publicly funded virtual care during the pandemic has been a silver lining that has provided Ontario families with equitable and timely access to pediatricians to address their children's health concerns. That access should continue," said Daniel Warner, co-founder and CEO of KixCare. "In a health care system already exceeding its capacity, we've helped thousands of families meet with a pediatrician in a secure, caring way. This meant families could avoid waiting hours for urgent care in an emergency room or walk-in clinic."

The advocacy campaign is in response to the newly ratified Physician Services Agreement (PSA) between the Ontario Medical Association and the Ministry of Health, where the new agreement jeopardizes virtual care access for nearly 1.5 million Ontarians who do not have a primary care provider or those who are unable to access their provider in a timely manner.

"Many pediatricians are concerned about virtual care funding changes in this new agreement and its impact on underserved families. It will negatively impact families already at a disadvantage accessing healthcare services," said Dr. Harley Eisman, KixCare's co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. "We're working with Ontario families and pediatricians to send a message to their local MPP that virtual care is a fundamental necessity in delivering timely access to health care all Ontario families deserve."

Quick Facts

In Survey responses by Canada Health Infoway 52% of respondents have had primary-care delivered virtually, 90% have reported these visits to be a satisfactory experience, and 76% avoided an in-person visit to an emergency room or doctor because of virtual care.

The Province of Alberta recently moved to make virtual care fee codes permanently available.

recently moved to make virtual care fee codes permanently available. The Province of Nova Scotia just announced funding for virtual care with an additional $14.2 million investment

just announced funding for virtual care with an additional investment KixCare was founded in 2021, built by parents and pediatricians with a mission to provide all Canadian kids with access to quality pediatric care through virtual care. KixCare enabled thousands of virtual visits in Ontario since launch.

