New Affordable Housing Coming to Wallaceburg

News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Jul 07, 2026, 10:45 ET
Jul 07, 2026, 10:45 ET
WALLACEBURG, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the Governments of Canada and Ontario announced over $6.7 million in combined funding through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) to build 50 new affordable units in Wallaceburg.
Located at 199 Westcourt Boulevard, the project will transform a vacant, municipally-owned site into a 72-unit mixed-income housing development, comprised of 50 affordable units funded through OPHI and COCHI and 22 market-rate units.
Designed as an intergenerational community, the project will support residents of all ages by offering a range of unit sizes, enabling families and seniors to age in place while encouraging social connections across generations. The development includes fully accessible common areas, with 20% of the units being accessible. It exceeds energy-efficiency standards with significant reductions in energy use and greenhouse gas emissions and is conveniently located near parkland, public transit, and essential amenities such as grocery stores.
The announcement was made by Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to the Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, alongside Steve Pinsonneault, Member of Provincial Parliament for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, and Darrin Canniff, Mayor of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. Central to this work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.
Quotes:
"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for the residents of Wallaceburg. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – Marilyn Gladu, Member of Parliament for Sarnia--Lambton--Bkejwanong
"Our government will continue protecting Ontario by working with partners at all levels to advance practical solutions, tailored to local needs. The 50 units supported through COCHI and OPHI will make a substantial difference in the lives of residents once complete, and we look forward to creating the conditions for more success stories like this to take place." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"Together with our federal and municipal partners, we are delivering Wallaceburg's first new community housing project in decades. This investment will help create new homes, support local priorities, and ensure more families have access to safe, affordable housing. Our government will continue to protect Ontario by strengthening communities and creating more affordable housing opportunities where they are needed most." – Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"Our government is increasing the supply of housing and ensuring more Ontarians have access to a safe, affordable place to call home. This investment is an important step forward for Wallaceburg, helping strengthen the community, support local growth, and create new opportunities for residents and families for years to come. I'm proud to see this project moving forward and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the community." – Steve Pinsonneault, Member of Provincial Parliament for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
"This investment is about more than building homes, it's about building a stronger future for Wallaceburg and Chatham-Kent. By transforming this vacant municipal property into a vibrant mixed-income neighbourhood, we're creating more affordable housing opportunities for families, seniors, and individuals while supporting a healthy, connected community. Thank you to the Governments of Canada and Ontario for partnering with us to help address one of our community's greatest priorities. Together, we're creating more housing options and ensuring more residents have a place they can proudly call home." – Darrin Canniff, Mayor, Municipality of Chatham-Kent
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Michael Minzak, Office of Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]
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