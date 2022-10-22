New 5-Million Dollar Hollywood-level Haunted House Opens in Coquitlam Following Long Permitting Delays

8 All-new thrilling attractions await guests at Coquitlam Centre mall

The attractions provide over 100,000 sq. ft. of fun for young and old

New BC-developed wearable technology is helping VHN deliver unforgettable guest experiences

COQUITLAM, BC, Oct. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Vancouver Horror Nights ("VHN"), the Lower Mainland's only Hollywood-level attraction, announces that after weeks of permitting delays, their Scream Park is now open at Coquitlam Centre mall. The new 5-million dollar Scream Park features 8 All-new immersive experiences to terrify and thrill guests this Halloween season.

The more than 100,000 sq. ft. Scream Park took more than a year to design, six months to build and features more than 100 scare actors, 2 major haunted house attractions, escape rooms & experiences and even an event just for kids. It also features a bar and restaurant called the Zombie Bar & Café.

The House of Fear

The House of Fear is the main attraction. Guests enter the mansion of the Garrison family who has lived in this massive ancestral home for more than 3 centuries. Constructed on almost half of the old Sears floor area, the House of Fear takes guests through elaborate sets filled with live actors, animatronics, special and practical effects, and much more as they try to escape the nightmare that lies within. Tickets for The House of Fear start at just $25.

"The twists and turns keep coming, you'll never know what's going to happen next," said Ryan Purdy, Creative & Casting director for Vancouver Horror Nights.

Sacrifice: Sensory Deprivation Experience

For guests who are a little more adventurous, Vancouver Horror Nights offers Sacrifice: Sensory Deprivation Experience. After being caught vandalizing a mausoleum, guests enter a whole new concept where guests are blindfolded, hooded, and chained together as they're led through a sensory deprivation experience that forces them to use their senses of touch, smell, taste, and sound on a journey to hell. At the conclusion of the attraction, guests fall backwards, while still blindfolded, into the pit of hell. Guests are encouraged to touch and will be touched, taunted, and taken on the wildest ride of their lives through the depths below. Tickets for Sacrifice start at just $25.

Wesgrave Asylum Escape Rooms

Guests who are more analytical will love the new Wesgrave Asylum, a collection of escape experiences in a new open-world concept, designed by VHN, that uses the entire lower level of the attraction. In Wesgrave Asylum guests explore the hospital in complete darkness, with only a UV flashlight to light the way to find clues and accomplish their mission. Guests must race against the clock to free a hospital staff member before time runs out. But they must hurry; The patients have taken over the hospital and will do whatever they can to stop them. Tickets for all 3 different Wesgrave Asylum experiences are $25 and have various skill levels: easy, medium, and hard.

Jigsaw's Revenge Escape Experience

For those brave enough to attempt it, Jigsaw's Revenge offers an escape experience unlike any other. Inspired by the popular SAW movies, guests place their arm inside a mini guillotine and are required to keep it there the entire game. Guests are asked to solve a series of puzzles with one hand as the clock ticks down. There can be only one winner. Tickets for Jigsaw's Revenge are just $12.99 for a 5-minute experience.

The Boogeyman Bash for Kids and Families

For our little trick-or-treat friends, VHN offers the Boogeyman Bash, our less scary event for kids and families from 10 am to 3 pm daily. The Boogeyman Bash features an inflatable haunted house built just for kids, games, face painting, pumpkin carving, family photos, and access to our Zombie Bar & Café for food and drink. For older kids, VHN offers The House of Fear Jr. during the Boogeyman Bash so older kids, and parents who are a little too scared to try our terrifying nighttime maze, can experience the haunted house walk-through without scare actors.

Zombie Bar & Cafe

Our Zombie Bar & Café offers guests snacks like popcorn, mini-donuts, and cotton candy, but also provides full-service items like pulled pork poutine, burgers, giant foot-long hot dogs and more. For those 19+ who need a little liquid courage to face the nightmare, the bar offers creative cocktails like our blood bags, a custom-created IV bag that serves as your cup.

Wearable Technology

VHN is also one of BC's only theme parks that employ wearable technology. The VHN My Experience Band allows guests to play games, use it as a digital wallet, and have their photos taken inside the attraction and automatically linked to their accounts. Guests can then use the VHN My Experience App to purchase, view, and share their photos from inside the attraction. VHN developed this technology over the last 3 years and even custom-manufactured the RFID bracelets themselves to give guests an immersive experience like no other.

To help everyone have fun and experience our attractions, VHN is also launching Scream Now, Pay Later, which allows anyone to purchase their experience and pay in 4 equal installments interest-free. The service is powered by Afterpay, is seamlessly integrated into our online and mobile app checkouts, and does not require a hard credit check.

With so much to see and do, though getting a late start, VHN is ready to thrill and entertain guests and is open until November 5th, 2022, at Coquitlam Centre Mall, on the second level, inside the old Sears store.

About Vancouver Horror Nights

Vancouver Horror Nights is Vancouver's only Hollywood-level attraction. Born out of the pandemic, when singing was unlawful, the cast of the Giggle Dam Dinner Theatre transformed the theatre into a 6,500 sq. ft. haunted house with rave reviews. Now in its 3rd year of operation, VHN has expanded its operations by growing 15 times its original size, investing in and custom-developing theme park technology, new guest experiences, and has become the largest Halloween haunted house attraction in the Lower Mainland.

