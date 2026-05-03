More than 5,800 people raised $1.46 million at WWF-Canada's CN Tower Climb for Nature

Lisa Nagy was the fastest female climber with a time of 12:01, a new record for the WWF Climb for Nature event. Post this

"It's been an awesome weekend for wildlife in Canada." says Megan Leslie, president and CEO of WWF-Canada. "From protecting areas of the Arctic for walrus, beluga, polar bears and caribou to doing salmon habitat restoration in B.C., arm in arm with First Nations, every step taken and every dollar raised was in support of nature and wildlife across Canada."

WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature is sponsored by Aviso Wealth Inc.

Maya Auchincloss, an Ontario circus performer, crossed the CN Tower climb off her bucket list Sunday before having her foot amputated later this year. "I've got a crew of friends that did it with me. My mom did it with me. And actually being able to finish it and say that I can do it -- that was the best part for sure," says Auchincloss.

The fastest climbers in their categories were Tyler Kruschenske, at 10 minutes and 43 seconds and Lisa Nagy at 12 minutes and 01 seconds.

"[Nature] is important to all of us. We all depend on it. World Wildlife Fund does some amazing stuff in Canada and abroad. There's not much more of an important cause than conserving nature," says Nagy, who set a new fastest female climb record for the event.

Other climbers included Heated Rivalry stars Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova and Harrison Browne, who conquered the 144 flights on Saturday for their first times while father-and-son team, Richard and Jacob Munter, continued their 17-year tradition on Sunday.

The 2026WWF Climb for Nature is not over. Canadians can step up for wildlife from anywhere (and anytime) or conquer the stadium steps of BC Place in Vancouver this fall.

Photos, interviews and footage for public distribution:

Click here for Saturday May 2

Click here for Sunday, May 3

About WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature

The WWF Climb for Nature raises more than $1 million annually to protect habitats and species across Canada. It started at the CN Tower in 1991 and has grown to include events at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver (coming this fall) and an Anywhere Climb for Nature. For more information, visit wwf.ca/climb.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For further information: Emily Vandermeer, senior media relations specialist, [email protected], 519-616-1556; [email protected]