WWF's Climb for Nature is getting heated: thousands climbed the CN Tower today and thousands more will tomorrow

"Folks came to support my climb and donate from all over the world, so shout out to the Heated Rivalry fans that stood behind me," says Browne, who reached the top in 16 minutes and 48 seconds.

"Animals have played such an important role in my life," added the actor, author and former professional hockey player. "We need to protect our world, and it starts with conservation and protection."

"I fundraised for WWF before, in school when I was a kid," Kharlamova says. "[The climb] is for Canadian nature, conservation, the environment, but also it's a nice physical challenge to do. I'm so happy that so many Heated Rivalry fans came together to support WWF Canada."

WWF-Canada's 34th annual CN Tower Climb aims to raise $1.5 million to restore and protect habitats across the country for species like barren-ground caribou, snowy owls, monarch butterflies, southern resident killer whales, sea otters, and polar bears.

"People talk to each other in the tower. They encourage each other. It just feels incredible to have that kind of support. And then you get to the top and it's so electric. People are so happy to be here, they're happy with what they accomplished, and they're happy to be supporting wildlife all across Canada with every step they took," says Megan Leslie, president and CEO of WWF-Canada.

Tomorrow, thousands more participants from ages 13 to 92 will climb the CN Tower, including a father-son duo climbing for the 17th and 10th times, and a son climbing in honour of his late father, and competitive climbers racing for the fastest time as part of the Elite Climb Challenge.

Photos, interviews and footage for public distribution can be downloaded here.

WWF-Canada's most significant fundraising event is made possible by the generous support of national sponsor, Aviso.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For further information: Emily Vandermeer, senior media relations specialist, [email protected], 519-616-1556