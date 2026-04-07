New 2026 East-West Water Shuttle Pilot Operator Selected

Launching in June 2026, the East-West Water Shuttle Pilot provides a new way to move across Toronto's Inner Harbour

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Waterfront Toronto, the City of Toronto, and Toronto Port Authority are pleased to announce York Bay Marine Services as the selected operator for the East-West Water Shuttle Pilot, a seasonal service launching in June designed to test the feasibility of expanded water-based transit across Toronto's Inner Harbour.

East-West Water Shuttle Pilot Stops. (CNW Group/Waterfront Toronto)

The East-West Water Shuttle Pilot emerged as a recommendation from the Sea Bus Feasibility Study, which outlined a phased approach to testing and implementing expanded east-west focused water-based transit similar to other major waterfront cities. This summer's pilot will serve as a first step to better understand ridership demand, operational requirements, and service performance on Toronto's waterfront.

Operating from June through September for an initial three (3) year term, the water shuttle will connect three stops:

Ookwemin Minising, Port Lands (New) – providing direct access to Biidaasige Park

Yonge Street Slip (Existing) – serving the central waterfront

Portland Slip / Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (New) – connecting the western waterfront

Service details of the pilot, including schedules and fares, will be announced in the coming months.

The pilot supports the 2020 Marine Use Strategy, an initiative led by Waterfront Toronto, in partnership with the City of Toronto, Toronto Port Authority and Toronto Region Conservation Authority. The Marine Use Strategy is a long-term roadmap that highlights ways to balance the diverse uses of Toronto's harbour while exploring opportunities for people to more easily access and interact with the harbour, by water and by land. The strategy calls for "more connections to more destinations," encouraging water-based transportation options that support the city's growing waterfront communities. The pilot also utilizes an inclusive model that will allow for additional service providers.

York Bay Marine Services (YBM) brings more than 20 years of experience operating in Toronto Harbour. YBM manages multiple waterfront facilities including the Kiss n' Sail at Yonge Street Slip, Toronto Island Marina, Island Yacht Club, Toronto Harbour Nautical Centre, and marina infrastructure on the Toronto Islands, with a strong track record supporting marine access and waterfront operations.

Quotes:

"Rooted in our Marine Use Strategy's vision of more connections to more destinations, the East-West Water Shuttle Pilot is an exciting step toward realizing the full potential of Toronto's harbour and a meaningful demonstration of what a world-class waterfront city can offer its communities. We're thrilled to have York Bay Marine Services on board to deliver this important pilot, one that will help us better understand how water-based transit can serve Toronto's growing waterfront for generations to come." George Zegarac, President and CEO, Waterfront Toronto

"Toronto's waterfront is growing fast, and we need new ways to help people move across it. This water shuttle pilot is about building a more connected city, linking communities from the Port Lands to the western waterfront and making it easier for people to get where they need to go. We are investing in practical, innovative solutions that expand transit options, reduce congestion, and open up our harbour for everyone to enjoy" Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto

"The Toronto Port Authority is a strong advocate for transportation on the water, and we're proud to partner on this exciting pilot. Toronto's waterfront presents a unique opportunity to expand multi-modal access through new routes, serving both short trips along the shoreline and longer cross-city connections. Leading waterfront cities such as Vancouver, Sydney, and London have successfully integrated water-based transportation into their broader transit networks, and we are committed to exploring innovative solutions that enhance access, address congestion and keep the city and region moving." RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, Toronto Port Authority

"Toronto's waterfront is one of our city's most popular and well-loved destinations for residents and visitors from near and far, and improving access is a top priority that we keep advancing, including in this season. I'm looking forward to the East-West Water Shuttle Pilot connecting more people across our harbour, opening new destinations to explore and making the experience of our waterfront even better for everyone to enjoy." Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik, Councillor Ward 10 (Spadina-Fort York)

"This pilot gives us an evidence-based way to understand how water-based transportation can strengthen east–west connections across the Inner Harbour. It's an important step forward and I'm excited to see this initiative come to life this summer." Councillor Paula Fletcher, Ward 14 (Toronto-Danforth)

"As Toronto's waterfront community continues to grow, we anticipate that marine transportation in the harbour will complement land-based alternatives, which has occurred in New York, Sydney and Stockholm. York Bay is pleased to be executing this pilot project to test our confidence in people's use of this new downtown transportation network." Bill Duron, Chair, York Bay Marine Services, Inc.

About Waterfront Toronto

Waterfront Toronto was created in 2001 by the governments of Canada and Ontario and the City of Toronto to catalyze public and private investment on the waterfront. It is working to create a vibrant, connected waterfront that belongs to everyone. In addition to attracting private investment and jobs, Waterfront Toronto promotes the social and ecological health of the area, making it a landmark of 21st century urbanism.

About Toronto Port Authority

Toronto Port Authority owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomes more than two million passengers and generates approximately $2 billion in economic impact per year; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto, which facilitates businesses such as marine shipping, cargo services and passenger cruises to generate approximately $460 million in economic activity annually. Since 1911, and in its role as a city builder, the Toronto Port Authority has worked with partners and every level of government to enhance Toronto's transportation infrastructure and economic growth. The Toronto Port Authority is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities, and has invested more than $30 million in recent years to fund charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. The Toronto Port Authority is a federal agency and operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act. It is guided by a Board of Directors that includes representation from all three levels of government. For more information, visit torontoportauthority.com.

About City of Toronto

The City of Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As an Official Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit the City's website or follow us on X, Instagram or Facebook.

About York Bay Marine Services

York Bay Marine Services is a fully integrated marine management company. The company's services range from marina development and restoration, dock building/installation, marina/yacht club management, dock wall management, boat maintenance, watercraft skills development, boat rentals, and food and beverage services. York Bay specializes in working with public sector partners in the execution of all marine operations making it a true public/private partner.

SOURCE Waterfront Toronto

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