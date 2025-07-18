Largest Park in a Generation Opens on City of Toronto's New Island through Transformative Port Lands Flood Protection Project

TORONTO, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Toronto-Danforth, Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to the Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, and Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) today welcomed hundreds of visitors to Toronto's newest island, Ookwemin Minising, to celebrate the opening of the island's marquee attraction, Biidaasige Park. This event marked the beginning of a weekend filled with exploration and celebration as people of all ages are invited to experience the newly transformed Don River, and Biidaasige Park. Learn more about this park and the community activities on the City's website: toronto.ca/BiidaasigePark.

This is a landmark achievement in the $1.4-billion tri-government investment in flood protection and waterfront revitalization, including more than $465 million by the Government of Canada, more than $471 million by the Government of Ontario and more than $471 million by the City of Toronto.

This island, renaturalized Don River and park add to the host of waterfront destinations made possible by 20 years of tri-government investment in Toronto's waterfront renewal. They offer immersive and adventurous areas to explore, joining the already iconic red, yellow, and orange bridges that make the new island a must-see destination.

This brand-new island and future waterfront community will offer visitors from across the city, region, and world an unparalleled new way to experience Toronto's waterfront.

Next Step: New Housing and Destinations

A $1.4-billion tri-government investment has enabled the flood protection and naturalization necessary to unlock the Port Lands for revitalization and development. By building a new, naturalized mouth for the Don River, this has unlocked vital space for future mixed-use neighbourhoods on Ookwemin Minising. As flood protection nears completion, the new island is ready to launch.

In January 2025, the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto agreed to contribute an additional $975 million ($325 million each under the tri-government model), to accelerate the development of new housing and destinations on Ookwemin Minising and along the waterfront at Quayside.

At full buildout, it is estimated that Ookwemin Minising will be home to more than 15,000 residents, nearly 3,000 jobs, and an additional 15 acres of parkland to be developed in later phases. The island also offers new exciting places to explore and discover, all surrounded by water and verdant green space.

About the City of Toronto's newest Park

Biidaasige Park (pronounced "bee-daw-sih-geh" and meaning "sunlight shining toward us" in Anishinaabemowin/Ojibwemowin) is a sweeping greenspace that lines the new mouth of the Don River. This is the largest park to open in Toronto in a generation and the first public space to open on Ookwemin Minising. The park was built as part of an innovative approach to flood protection. Through tri-government investment, Port Lands Flood Protection project protects 174 hectares of land in the Port Lands and eastern waterfront from flooding.

The park is opening in two phases. Approximately 50 acres/20 hectares of parkland opened today, with an additional 10 acres/4 hectares set to open in 2026, along with the first-in-Canada Lassonde Art Trail.

Visitors to Biidaasige Park will discover an array of features designed for all ages and interests. Highlights of the 2025 opening include picnic areas, a vibrant playground featuring larger-than-life animal sculptures representing Anishinaabe, Ongwehonwe, and Huron dodems, Toronto's first ziplines, and a recreation waterplay feature, the Badlands Scramble. The park also boasts recreational trails and cycling paths, including step-downs to the river for fishing and birdwatching, slips for non-motorized boats, and the Don Greenway wetland for birdwatching. Two dog off-leash areas and a pebble landing area for watercraft further enhance the visitor experience.

Key Facts about Biidaasige Park:

50+ acres/20 hectares of park with an additional 10 acres/4 hectares opening in 2026

Picnic areas, playground with ziplines, Badlands Scramble, two dog off-leash areas and a pebble landing to launch non-motorized personal watercraft

5,000+ trees, 77,000+ shrubs and two-million herbaceous plants

Accessible trails and facilities

Key Facts about Ookwemin Minising:

A new island where the Don River meets the lake, formed by a newly created river valley that incorporates flood protection features that blend into natural landscape

Named Ookwemin Minising (pronounced "oh-kway-min min-nih-sing" —meaning "place of the black cherry trees")

98 acres/39 hectares in size, future home to over 15,000 residents through at least 9,000 housing units and nearly 3,000 jobs

Planned to be a new community advancing best-in- Canada sustainable development practices

Key Facts about the next phase of waterfront revitalization:

Toronto's Eastern Waterfront will ultimately be home to 100,000 people

Next steps will accelerate the creation of over 14,000 new homes on public and private lands at Ookwemin Minising and Quayside, including affordable rental housing.

Taken together, the development of Ookwemin Minising and Quayside is expected to create an estimated 100,000 skilled trades jobs and add $13.2 billion to the economy.

Quotes:

"Biidaasige Park is a prime example of what we can build when we work together. What we've created is more than a park, we've transformed the Toronto waterfront, ensured critical flood protection for residents, and built the foundation for future housing and public spaces for the community. Our government is proud to support projects that reshape our cities and build stronger communities for generations to come."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Biidaasige Park is an outcome of strong partnership across three levels of government– one that builds for the future, protects the environment, and builds strong communities. Our government is proud to support projects that reshape our cities and build spaces for future generations to come."

– Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

"With the completion of Biidaasige Park, we're marking an incredible milestone in our plan to speed up the development of a new mixed-use community that will unlock 14,000 new homes, support 100,000 skilled trades jobs and add $13.2 billion to the economy. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is delivering on our more than $200 billion plan to protect Ontario by building the infrastructure our province needs to keep workers on the job, support the tourism sector and drive economic growth."

— Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Today is a historic day for Torontonians with the opening of Biidaasige Park – the largest park in a generation and a beautiful space along the city's Eastern Waterfront. It is part of the revitalization of Toronto's waterfront at Ookwemin Minising creating a city within a city with 14,000 new homes. Thanks to our partnership with the federal and provincial governments and Indigenous partners, we have advanced $2.4 billion to support this new community and advance Indigenous placekeeping in Toronto. Today's opening of a new park and river are a significant first milestone."

— Mayor Olivia Chow

"Today, we celebrated the partial opening of Biidaasige Park in the Port Lands. Indigenous Elders, Knowledge Providers and language speakers gifted the city the name for the new park Biidaasige, which translates as "sunlight shining towards us." Honouring the relationship of land, water and sunlight, the name for the new park reflects the hope and possibility of reconciliation.

I am very grateful to accept the Elders and Knowledge Circle's gift of a new name and pleased our new waterfront park represents a big step on the long road to reconciliation."

– Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth), Chair, Infrastructure and Environment Committee

"The opening of Biidaasige Park and the new Don River is a profound moment of renewal—not just for the land and water, but for the relationships that continue to grow here. We are proud to see Indigenous voices, teachings, and design woven into this landscape. This project honours the spirit of Biidaasige, 'the one who brings the light,' and reflects a shared commitment to restoring natural spaces while recognizing the deep, living connection Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation has to this territory."

— Ogiima Kwe Chief Claire Sault, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

"The opening of Biidaasige Park showcases the profound success of two decades of tri-government partnership. This park is not just a new way to experience the waterfront, it's a vital piece of flood protection infrastructure that has unlocked more public access to water and space for new housing on a new island, Ookwemin Minising."

– George Zegarac, President and CEO of Waterfront Toronto.

