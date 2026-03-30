More than Transit: Governments Commit to Advance Transit to Unlock Housing, Jobs and a Connected Eastern Waterfront

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario today announced their commitment to a cost-sharing agreement alongside the City of Toronto to advance Waterfront East Transit -- a landmark commitment to unlock housing, connect communities, and drive economic growth along Toronto's eastern waterfront.

Visual rendering of Waterfront East Transit (CNW Group/Waterfront Toronto)

More than a transit project, Waterfront East Transit is a critical piece of infrastructure needed to help revitalize Toronto's Eastern waterfront. By extending higher-order transit across the eastern waterfront to the Port Lands at the new Island called Ookwemin Minising, the project will unlock new neighbourhoods, connect people to jobs and destinations, and provide the certainty needed to deliver thousands of new homes.

Waterfront East Transit will ultimately support approximately 75,000 homes, helping to address Toronto's housing needs while enabling long-term growth for the city, region, and country.

The project will serve more than 150,000 people who will live and work along the eastern waterfront and accommodate over 50,000 daily riders, connecting into a broader transportation network that includes new roads, trails, bridges, and streetcars, integrated with other major public transit hubs.

Public investment in enabling infrastructure delivers economic growth. Alongside the recently announced $975 million tri-government investment in enabling housing infrastructure on the waterfront, Waterfront East Transit is expected to create more than 100,000 jobs and generate more than $13.2 billion in economic value, delivering lasting economic impact locally, provincially, and nationally.

Today is another advancement in the continued commitment of all three levels of government to work together to deliver the infrastructure required to build connected, inclusive, and complete communities on Toronto's waterfront.

Quotes

"Today's announcement demonstrates what's possible when all orders of government align around a shared vision. We applaud the federal, provincial, and municipal governments for their partnership in moving this transformative project forward."

-- Kevin Sullivan, Chair, Waterfront Toronto Board of Directors

"This investment reflects the strength of tri-government collaboration and a shared commitment to waterfront revitalization. By delivering transit, governments are unlocking housing, enabling economic opportunity, and connecting communities and destinations along Toronto's eastern waterfront."

-- George Zegarac, President and CEO, Waterfront Toronto

"Building Canada strong means building the critical community infrastructure that creates good jobs, supports affordability, and makes our communities thrive. We are proud to work with partners to advance Waterfront East Transit, a project that will unlock opportunities for Torontonians and support a growing, connected community."

-- Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The projects advanced as part of this agreement will be pivotal in strengthening our economy and boosting competitiveness as tariffs and trade uncertainty continue to challenge Ontario businesses and workers. Under Premier Ford's leadership, we are building and renewing Ontario's critical infrastructure through an historic capital plan of more than $235 billion to support growing communities, keep workers on the job and protect Ontario."

-- Todd McCarthy, Acting Minister of Infrastructure

"Waterfront East Transit is about building the future of Toronto. The City has shown leadership by investing in the design of the Waterfront East Transit and working closely with our federal and provincial partners to move it forward. Today's historic announcement will unlock new homes, connect people to jobs, and support communities along the eastern waterfront. Together, we are delivering a more affordable, caring and safe city for Torontonians."

-- Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

SOURCE Waterfront Toronto

Media Contacts: Emily Campbell, Senior Vice President, Communications & Public Engagement, Waterfront Toronto, [email protected]