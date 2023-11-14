NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Licensing Agreement and Expansion of Major™ brands to Michigan

The Company has secured a licensing agreement with Emerald Canning Partners based in Michigan to produce and distribute Major™ (www.drinkmajor.com)

With expansion to Michigan , Major (™) has grown its market footprint to a total of 8 states.

SEATTLE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI) ("Nevis," "Nevis Brands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has secured an agreement with VBJG Mt. Clemens LLC – also known as "Emerald Canning Partners" – to exclusively produce and distribute Major(™) in the state of Michigan. The parties' agreement remains subject to approval of the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency before they begin their formal work to bring these exciting products to market.

Michigan saw cannabis sales of $2.3 Billion in 2022 and the market is predicted to surpass the $3 Billion threshold in 2023 (Source: MJBizDaily). Michigan represents the second territory in the Eastern United States for Nevis to establish a licensee.

Emerald Canning Partners has licensed all 5 flavors of Major(™) including Sunset Pink Lemonade, Pacific Blue Raspberry, Sacred Grape, Volcanic Orange Mango and Passionfruit. Major (™) is a dosable 100mg THC beverage that delivers the effects of cannabis within 10-20 minutes of consumption. Over 5 million bottles of Major(™) have been sold since its initial launch in Washington State in 2019.

"Michigan is a rapidly growing market and we look forward to Major being available to consumers throughout the State in early 2024," said John Kueber, CEO of Nevis Brands. "We believe that we are working with the best possible licensee to produce and represent our brands. Emerald Canning Partners' record of producing high quality products and delivering a respected customer experience through their retail network, makes us highly enthusiastic about our working relationship."

A joint venture between Pleasantrees and Andrew Blake of Blake's Hard Cider, Emerald Canning Partners is at the forefront of Michigan's evolving cannabis landscape. Major(™) will join the manufacturers growing list of house brands and licensing partners furthering the category's footprint in Michigan.

"The continued expansion of pioneering cannabis beverage brands into Michigan is a testament to the consumer's appetite for the category," said Bryan Wickersham, President of Pleasantrees. "Emerald Canning Partners is proud to bring constant innovation to consumers through our curated partnerships."

ABOUT NEVIS BRANDS

Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Ohio and next year in California. Led by our flagship brand Major™ (www.drinkmajor.com) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.

Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "NEVI," OTC under PSCBF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol "8DZ".

ABOUT EMERALD CANNING PARTNERS

Emerald Canning Partners is a joint venture production facility located in the historic Gibraltar Trade Center in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Pairing historical knowledge of crafting premium beverages with high-quality cannabis and exceptional customer service, ECP brings the necessary expertise to make immediate waves in the cannabis-infused beverage market.

