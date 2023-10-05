NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Licensing Agreement and Expansion of Major™ brands to California

The Company has secured a licensing agreement with Blaze Life Holdings based in Los Angeles, California to produce and distribute Major™ (www.drinkmajor.com)

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI) ("Nevis," "Nevis Brands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has secured an agreement with Blaze Life Holdings LLC to produce and distribute Major(™) in California. According to an MJ Biz Factbook estimate, the California cannabis market is $5.9 Billion, one of the largest in the world.

"As a proven, leading brand, we are excited to be the exclusive partner of Nevis Brands for the production and distribution of Major (™)™," said Shreyas Balakrishnan, CEO of Blaze Life Holdings. "We are committed to driving the growth of the cannabis beverage category in California through partnering with strong and established brands. Our investment in optimizing the supply chain streamlines the route to market, reducing barriers to entry in a particularly complex market as California Cannabis."

Major(™) will be available in 5 flavors including Sunset Pink Lemonade, Pacific Blue Raspberry, Sacred Grape, Volcanic Orange Mango and Passionfruit. Major(™) is a dosable 100mg THC beverage that delivers the effects of cannabis within 10-20 minutes of consumption. Over 4 million bottles of Major(™) have been sold since its initial launch in Washington State in 2019.

"California is a large, developed cannabis consumption market and we look forward to Major being available to consumers throughout the state before the end of 2023," said John Kueber, CEO. "In less than 100 days we have added two new states for our products and are especially excited to be offering Major in the largest cannabis market in the United States."

About Nevis Brands

Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Ohio. Led by our flagship brand Major™ (www.drinkmajor.com) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.

Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "NEVI," and Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol "8DZ"

About Blaze Life Holdings

Blaze Life Holdings was founded in 2017 by two cannabis visionaries: Los Angeles real estate investor Scott Kim and Paul Burgis, former COO and CFO of Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing, which was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2015. They saw the opportunity for a sophisticated, vertically integrated cannabis business that operationally parallels the craft brewing industry, adapted to drive efficiency and growth in a rapidly growing cannabis beverage industry. The BLH group comprises ILLA Canna (cultivation facility, branded products, and retail), SuLo Distro (full-service cannabis distributor with beverage capabilities), and Delta Bev (cannabis manufacturing), focused on providing clear and simple co-packing solutions for cannabis brands with a focus on beverages. BLH is helmed by professionals with a combined 80 years of experience in beer and beverage production, distribution, and brand building, aligned to bring end-to- end solutions to brands and retailers to increase share and drive category growth.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Form 2A, available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Nevis Brands Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, i[email protected], Tel: 425-380-2151, www.nevisbrands.com