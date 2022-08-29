Never Mind School Supplies; Pathstone Mental Health's Back-to-School Tips Equip Students with the Tools They Need for a Successful Year

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The pandemic has sparked a troubling trend of declining mental health among kids. The newly released Well-Being of Ontario Students Report by CAMH shows that a majority of students feel depressed about the future while 39% cited the pandemic as having negatively impacted their mental health either "very much" or "extremely." No doubt caused in part by feelings of isolation and academic anxiety born of Ontario's sustained flip-flop between in-person and online learning, all of these feelings, compounded by the regular back-to-school jitters, can make this September feel especially intimidating for some kids. But Pathstone Mental Health is ready with an arsenal of resources to help children and their families prepare for the year ahead.

Pathstone operates treatment programs, a crisis and support line, video counseling and nine walk-in clinics for children 18 and under in the Niagara Region. The not-for-profit is branching out in an effort to support the high demand for mental health services that is being felt across the province as they feel all kids, no matter where they live, can use the tools they provide. During the past year they have seen 10,045 kids which is a whopping 40% increase, with an unprecedented 550 plus kids on the waitlist for programs. And the demand for kids' mental health services isn't expected to go away anytime soon according to Erin Clayton, Clinical Manager of Outreach Services and Therapist at Pathstone.

"1 in every 5 children will experience a mental health struggle but that statistic is expected to increase to 1 in every 4 as a result of the pressures caused by the pandemic," explains Clayton. "Because the start of a new school year can be extra tough for kids who already suffer from mental health issues, we put together a "prep kit" to help as many kids and their families with the transition."

