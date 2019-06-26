Nevada Sunrise Announces Extension of Private Placement and Record Date for Existing Shareholder Exemption

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announced today an extension of its previously-announced private placement (the "Offering") of a minimum of $100,000 and a maximum of $300,000, consisting of a minimum of 2,000,000 units and a maximum of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Existing Shareholder Exemption

The Offering will be completed to accredited investors pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 (prospectus and registration exemptions) and to existing securityholders who held shares of the company on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, pursuant to B.C. Instrument 45-534 (exemption from prospectus requirement from certain trades to existing securityholders). If the Offering is oversubscribed and cannot be increased, subscriptions will be reduced on a pro-rata basis.

Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the record date is not permitted to participate in the Offering using the existing shareholder exemption, but other exemptions may still be available to them. Shareholders who became shareholders after the record date should consult their professional advisers when completing their subscription form to ensure that they use the correct exemption. Subscription forms can be obtained by contacting Nevada Sunrise by telephone at (604) 428-8028, or by email at info@nevadasunrise.ca

The intended use of proceeds of the Offering are described below on a percentage basis. The intended uses of proceeds and/or the Company's working capital needs may vary based upon a number of factors. The estimated allocation of proceeds is as follows:

General working capital: 25%

Exploration on Nevada properties: 75%

Total: 100%

Finder's fees may be payable to parties at arm's length to Nevada Sunrise that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 25, 2019, and is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, cobalt, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company's key gold asset is a 21% interest in a joint venture with Liberty Gold Inc. (TSX: LGD) at the Kinsley Mountain Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, with the property subject to a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty. For further information on Kinsley Mountain, including a technical report compliant with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects entitled "Updated Technical Report and Estimated Minerals Resources for the Kinsley Project" (the "Report"), effective October 15, 2015. The Report dated December 16, 2015 was subsequently filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at http://www.sedar.com

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, both of which are currently under option to Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC), who can earn up to an 85% participating interest from the Company. In September 2018, Nevada Sunrise acquired the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located in Pershing County, approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Neptune, Jackson Wash and Aquarius lithium projects, a 50% interest in the Gemini lithium project (Kore Mining Ltd., (TSXV: KORE) holds a 50% interest), and a 100% interest in the Atlantis lithium project, all of which are located in Esmeralda County. The Company also has the right to earn a 100% interest in Nevada water right Permit 44411, which is currently the subject of an administrative hearing process in Nevada.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. The Securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

For further information: Warren Stanyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (604) 428-8028, Facsimile: (604) 684-9365, email: warrenstanyer@nevadasunrise.ca

