NEVADA KING MAKES AT-SURFACE OXIDE GOLD DISCOVERY AT EAST RIDGE ZONE, SHOWS POTENTIAL FOR LARGER MINERALIZED TARGETS IN NEW GEOLOGICAL SETTING AT ATLANTA

First pass drilling at the ERT has led to the discovery of an at-surface oxide gold zone called the East Ridge Zone ("ERZ") that is located within the overall ERT area and includes the highlight interval of 1.32 g/t Au over 22.9m in AT24ET-11 (Figure 1). Gold mineralization was intercepted in five of today's widely spaced holes over a 100m x 200m area, with mineralization hosted in silica breccia and mineralized intrusive rock down to a depth of 57m where it remains open (Figure 2). The ERZ represents the first satellite gold discovery made at Atlanta and demonstrates the project's district-scale potential.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AT24ET-11 0 22.9 22.9 1.32 3.5 AT24ET-12^ 0 22.9 22.9 0.33 >1.0 AT24ET-13^ 12.2 33.5 21.3 0.53 2.35 AT24ET-14 6.1 12.2 6.1 0.36 1.3 AT24ET-15^ 42.7 79.3 36.6 0.16 1.7

Table 1. Highlight holes released today. True mineralized thickness estimated to be 97% of reported intercept length for vertical holes and 68% for angle holes. ^Denotes -45o dip angle hole.

Referring to Figures 3-4, the mineralized intercepts in today's holes correlate well with the low resistivity zone from the Company's CSAMT geophysical survey that outlines near-vertical bodies of low resistivity, interpreted as mineralized high-angle intrusions (shown in red) cutting up through a highly resistive, unmineralized dolomite sequence (shown in blue). Ten vertical reconnaissance holes (AT23ET-1-AT23ET-10) arranged along a north-south line between the ERT and the Atlanta resource zone were designed to check for a possible low-angle connection between both mineralized zones. All ten holes were sited within the high resistance zone separating the ERT and resource zone, and the lack of significant gold values in these holes further supports the Company's CSAMT interpretation above.





Cal Herron, Exploration Manager of Nevada King, commented, "Today's discovery of the ERZ marks a major milestone for our exploration efforts at Atlanta. Aside from representing the first satellite gold zone discovered in the district, it was primarily identified based on a geophysical anomaly. We have long hypothesized that Atlanta has district-scale potential to host multiple gold zones. However, these potential zones are hard to find when relying on geology alone, as they are obscured by extensive alluvium and basement rock cover throughout the district. Today's discovery gives us the confidence that we can utilize geophysics as an important tool to hone in on additional mineralized zones. This opens up numerous areas within the Atlanta District where very similar anomalies are seen in the CSAMT data but on a much larger scale. A good example is the large low resistivity zone (red color) shown in Figure 3 immediately east of the ERZ that projects upward into the carbonate sequence from a much larger low resistivity body beneath it. The dikes and mineralization within the ERT appear to originate from this large, deeper resistivity low. The horn-shaped low resistivity zone (red color) at the far right of Figure 4 is potentially the upper portion of a large igneous mass intruding upward into the carbonate sequence and could represent a mineralized zone similar to the ERZ, albeit on a larger scale.

"By comparing the past and present drill hole locations to the inferred intrusive pattern found in our CSAMT data (Figure 5), it is clear that very little of this prospective ground has been drill-tested. As our 2024 reconnaissance exploration program progresses, we now have numerous targets to chase in all directions from the current resource zone, and considering the strong intrusive tie to Au/Ag mineralization, the Company is well positioned to make more new discoveries."

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AT23ET-1 0 4.6 4.6 0.29 1.1 AT23ET-2 0 59.5 59.5 <0.04 <0.5 AT23ET-3 0 6.1 6.1 0.14 0.675 AT23ET-4 1.5 3.0 1.5 0.10 <0.5 AT23ET-5 0 61.0 61.0 <0.04 <0.5 AT23ET-6 13.7 15.2 1.5 0.13 <0.5 AT23ET-7 27.4 29.0 1.5 0.10 <0.5 AT23ET-8 0 77.7 77.7 <0.04 <0.5 AT23ET-9 0 111.3 111.3 <0.04 <0.5 AT23ET-10^ 10.7 35.1 24.4 0.05 <0.5 AT24ET-11 0 22.9 22.9 1.32 3.5 AT24ET-12^ 0 22.9 22.9 0.33 >1.0 AT24ET-13^ 12.2 33.5 21.3 0.53 2.35 AT24ET-14 6.1 12.2 6.1 0.36 1.3 AT24ET-15^ 42.7 79.3 36.6 0.16 1.7

Table 2. All holes released today. True mineralized thickness estimated to be 95-100% of reported intercept length for vertical holes and 65-70% for angle holes. ^Denotes -45o angle hole.



Technical Discussion

As seen in Figure 2, higher grade Au mineralization is hosted in silica breccia adjacent to intrusive dikes and within strongly silicified rhyolitic tuff dike breccia zones hosting small quartz veinlets, while lower grade mineralization occurs within argillized tuff dikes and variably silicified dolomite.





Vertical hole AT24ET-11 (1.32 g/t Au over 22.9m ) and angle hole AT24ET-12 (0.33 g/t over 22.9m ) were collared along the eastern margin of the CSAMT anomaly. Both holes encountered mineralization at the surface that extend to 23m depth, where Au values dropped quickly when the massive dolomite bounding the eastern side of the intrusive zone was penetrated.





Evidence for a Porphyry-Related Gold Deposit at Atlanta

The term "porphyry-related deposit" refers to a metallic deposit that is genetically associated with a generally deeper, metalliferous, volatile (water and gas) rich magma that rapidly pushes its way up toward the earth's surface and in the process concentrates metals and fluids (mainly water) at and near the top of the magma column. As the magma chills into solid rock, late stage porphyritic dikes together with water containing dissolved metals are injected upward and outward from the cooling igneous stock into surrounding, cooler wallrock and potentially all the way upward to the surface. Upon cooling in a generally lower pressure environment and likely mixing with meteoric water closer to the surface, the metals contained in the hydrothermal fluid precipitate and are deposited in the intrusive dikes and adjacent permeable and possibly reactive wallrock, thus forming a porphyry-related deposit that frequently looks nothing like the parent porphyry deposit. This connection between porphyry-related deposits and a deeper porphyry deposit is important because the parent magma for both deposit types possesses the ability to generate large quantities of heat, water/gas, and metals over a long period of time – all of which are necessary to form large base and precious metals deposits. Such porphyry-related deposits often form in caldera settings (like Atlanta ) where recurrent intrusive activity within and/or around the caldera margin can produce multiple deposits, ranging from deep porphyry Cu/Mo to surficial hotspring-type gold systems in different parts of the caldera at the same time. With increasing distance from the porphyry source, the related but more distal deposits tend to take on different geological characteristics peculiar to the immediate geologic environment in which they form, but usually some evidence of the porphyry "mother" source is seen in the distal deposits, such as high copper or molybdenum gold deposits that are related to the deeper porphyry copper/molybdenum deposits. Porphyry and porphyry-related metal deposits form a large proportion of global base and precious metals production and are important components in many major mining company's portfolios. The Atlanta District is a good example of a porphyry-type environment in a caldera setting where intrusive and associated volcanic resurgence occurred over a span over several million years. Drilling within the Atlanta resource zone and along the ERZ has revealed a strong connection between gold/silver mineralization and shallow (subvolcanic) intrusive rocks that most likely originated from porphyry-type sources at depth, as outlined below.





QA/QC Protocols

All RC samples from the Atlanta Project are split at the drill site and placed in cloth and plastic bags utilizing a nominal 2kg sample weight. CRF standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on-site on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning all three inserts are included in each 20-sample group. Samples are shipped by a local contractor in large sample shipping crates directly to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, with full custody being maintained at all times. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighted then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns in order to produce a 300g pulverized split. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016, the Company has staked large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend located close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially targeted based on their potential for hosting multi-million-ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Resource Category Tonnes (000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au

Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag

Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

Table 3. NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine



