Nevada King Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market in U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQB: VKMTF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to upgrade from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The Company will commence trading on the OTCQB effective at market open today - October 25, 2021 - under the symbol "VKMTF".

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ‎under the symbol "NKG."

The Company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger global presence and offers investors wider access to trading.

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. without the complexity and cost of a U.S. exchange listing. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Companies are required to be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the fourth largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, and the fastest growing mineral claim holder in the United States. Nevada King owns a 100% interest in the Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, Nevada, and the Iron Point Vanadium Project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada. The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer. The Iron Point Vanadium Project is located within a few miles of Interstate 80, has high voltage electric power lines running through the project area and a railroad line passing across the northern property boundary. Nevada King is well financed to advance the Iron Point Vanadium Project through resource estimation and initial feasibility study work. Nevada King has a proven capital markets and mining team led by Executive Chairman Paul Matysek.

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

For further information: Collin Kettell at [email protected] or (301) 744-8744

