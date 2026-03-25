NeutronX Files Provisional Patent for Autonomous AI-Powered Government Contract Bidding System and Advances NeutronX Bidding Engine v2.4 in Connection with NextNRG (NASDAQ: NXXT)

MIAMI, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- NeutronX Corporation ("NeutronX"), an advanced artificial intelligence infrastructure company, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary Autonomous AI-Powered Government Contract Bidding System with Multi-Stage Workflow Orchestration, Real-Time Compliance Monitoring, and Integrated Vendor Procurement Automation.

At the same time, NeutronX starts applying NeutronX Bidding Engine v2.4 across multiple bid and grant opportunities being pursued in connection with NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT).

The patent-pending platform is intended to streamline federal bid preparation, compliance coordination, vendor workflows, and submission management across government procurement opportunities pursued by NeutronX and NextNRG.

The U.S. Small Business Administration describes the federal government as the largest customer in the world. U.S. Treasury Fiscal Data shows approximately $3.10 trillion in federal spending in fiscal year 2026 to date and approximately $7.01 trillion in fiscal year 2025, while the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported approximately $755 billion in federal contract obligations in fiscal year 2024, highlighting the scale of the U.S. procurement market.

At the front end of that process, SAM.gov supports more than 674,000 registered entities, more than 24,000 new notices and opportunities per month, and more than 3.5 million searches per month, according to the U.S. General Services Administration. NeutronX believes these figures underscore both the size and operational complexity of the federal opportunity pipeline across infrastructure, energy, logistics, advanced technology, resilience, and mission-critical support categories.

NeutronX Bidding Engine v2.4 is being developed to improve the speed, structure, and consistency of grant submission workflows and internal bid execution in connection with NextNRG.

"In many cases, the challenge is not whether a company can do the work -- it is whether it can organize the workflow required to compete for it," said Alex Gaber, Adviser and Senior Enterprise Architect to NeutronX. "We believe intelligent workflow systems can help translate technical capability into real procurement readiness."

NeutronX believes that combining this type of workflow automation with NextNRG's infrastructure focus may strengthen how the companies pursue government-related opportunities in energy, resilience, and adjacent sectors where timing, compliance, and execution discipline are critical.

About NeutronX Corporation

The organization aligns state-of-the-art technologies with government procurement strategy to deliver mission-ready capabilities for civilian and defense initiatives. The strategic convergence of world-class technical architectures positions the company at the forefront of innovation, powered by sophisticated AI-driven platforms. Through the integration of patented systems, premier engineering expertise, and research-backed advancements, NeutronX delivers unified, execution-ready programs.

Led by military veterans, former federal executives, and national security professionals, the organization is structured to navigate complex acquisition environments and execute large-scale government initiatives with discipline, precision, and accountability.

To learn more, visit www.neutronx.co

To learn more about NeutronX Bidding Engine v2.4, visit https://neutronxai.com/

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT) is focused on building and operating modern energy infrastructure that integrates distributed power generation, storage, and intelligent control systems. The company delivers microgrids, battery storage, solar solutions, wireless EV charging technologies, and mobile fueling services designed to enhance reliability, efficiency, and resilience for commercial, industrial, and government customers.

NextNRG is also advancing a unified energy dashboard and ecosystem approach to managing distributed assets, along with dynamic wireless charging solutions designed to support industrial equipment, robotics, and fleet electrification.

For more information, visit www.nextnrg.com

Press Contact

NeutronX | [email protected] | +1 (305) 897-1654 | 1501 Biscayne Blvd #501, Miami, FL 33132

SOURCE NeutronX Corp.