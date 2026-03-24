NeutronX Appoints Former Adobe Enterprise Architect Focused on AI, Data Governance, and High-Speed API Edge Processing for Large-Scale Data Systems to Advance Next-Generation Infrastructure

MIAMI, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- NeutronX Corporation ("NeutronX"), a federal-focused technology integrator advancing AI-enabled energy and infrastructure systems, today announced the appointment of Alex Gaber, who most recently served as a Senior Enterprise Architect at Adobe Inc. where he spent the past decade working with top strategic accounts on digital transformation strategy and implementation. He brings over two decades of go-to-market and enterprise architecture experience to the NeutronX team. At Adobe, his application of AI to optimize high-volume, high-throughput data-flow architectures resulted in major efficiency gains, substantial cost savings, and improved customer experience. A Silicon Valley–raised technologist, he brings deep entrepreneurial and technical experience to the company. He holds a degree in American Studies from Claremont McKenna College and is an alumnus of Harvey Mudd College. Throughout his career, he has operated at the intersection of enterprise software architecture, executive strategy, and large-scale platform integration.

Prior to joining NeutronX, Alex led enterprise initiatives to design and deploy data-driven customer-journey and marketing-automation systems within Adobe Experience Cloud, with a focus on high-reliability, mission-critical, multi-region implementations. Prior to Adobe, Gaber held senior architecture, evangelism, and platform roles at Mashery, Layer 7 Technologies, Apteligent, and Marakana--companies later acquired by Intel, CA Technologies/Broadcom, VMware, and Twitter, respectively. Notably, at Layer 7, Gaber built the relationship and official partnership with the AT&T Developer Program, helping co-run hackathons that promoted enterprise API adoption across telecommunications, government, and consumer applications. He also brings large-scale telecommunications experience from Alcatel-Lucent, where he worked closely with AT&T, Verizon, SoftBank, NTT DOCOMO, and other global companies. Across these companies, he built and scaled developer ecosystems, trained thousands of software engineers, and supported the commercialization of API-centric products used by hundreds of millions.

At NeutronX, Alex applies this experience to AI-enabled energy and infrastructure, helping translate complex federal mission requirements into deployable systems alongside autonomous microgrid and critical-infrastructure solutions. His background in platform design, telemetry, real-time decisioning, data governance, and high-speed API edge processing directly supports NeutronX's focus on intelligence inside every watt for defense, airport, and resilience-critical sites. His combination of enterprise-scale AI architecture, platform design, and execution experience positions him to play a meaningful role in helping NeutronX build the next generation of intelligent, resilient infrastructure systems.

NeutronX's strategy is centered on bridging advanced technologies with federal procurement pathways, including the development of AI-native systems designed to improve speed, precision, and competitiveness in government bidding and infrastructure deployment.

About NeutronX Corporation

The organization aligns state-of-the-art technologies with government procurement strategy to deliver mission-ready capabilities for civilian and defense initiatives. The strategic convergence of world-class technical architectures positions the company at the forefront of innovation, powered by sophisticated AI-driven platforms. Through the integration of patented systems, premier engineering expertise, and research-backed advancements, NeutronX delivers unified, execution-ready programs.

Led by military veterans, former federal executives, and national security professionals, the organization is structured to navigate complex acquisition environments and execute large-scale government initiatives with discipline, precision, and accountability.

To learn more, visit www.neutronx.co

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT ) is focused on building and operating modern energy infrastructure that integrates distributed power generation, storage, and intelligent control systems. The company delivers microgrids, battery storage, solar solutions, wireless EV charging technologies, and mobile fueling services designed to enhance reliability, efficiency, and resilience for commercial, industrial, and government customers.

NextNRG is also advancing a unified energy dashboard and ecosystem approach to managing distributed assets, along with dynamic wireless charging solutions designed to support industrial equipment, robotics, and fleet electrification.

For more information, visit www.nextnrg.com

SOURCE NeutronX Corp.

NeutronX, [email protected], +1 (305) 897-1654, 1501 Biscayne Blvd #501, Miami, FL 33132