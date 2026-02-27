NeutronX Welcomes National Security Strategy and Defense Acquisition Expert Commander Phil Ehr, U.S. Navy (Ret.), to Board of Advisors

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- NeutronX Corp. today announced the appointment of Commander Phil Ehr, U.S. Navy (Ret.), to its Board of Advisors. A government relations expert, DAWIA Level II certified acquisition professional, and member of the Navy Acquisition Corps and Navy Space Cadre, Commander Ehr will provide senior guidance on quality control and operational integrity as NeutronX expands its portfolio of national security-focused energy projects, executed under an exclusive collaboration with NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), an AI-driven energy ecosystem consisting of microgrids, distributed generation, advanced energy management, and wireless EV charging solutions.

Commander Ehr rose from enlisted Navy Seaman to commissioned Naval Flight Officer across 26 years of operational military intelligence service. He flew classified reconnaissance and intelligence collection missions during the Cold War and directed combat intelligence operations during Desert Storm.

He later served as Assistant Air Operations Officer in the U.S. Joint Task Force supporting NATO's Operation Allied Force, overseeing U.S. high-value aircraft during the 78-day air campaign. His strategic intelligence work extended to shore duty, where he supported development of the National Military Strategy under Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell and served on the four-star staff of Admiral James O. Ellis Jr. and General Wesley Clark.

A graduate of the Naval War College and former National Security Affairs Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, Commander Ehr brings a rare combination of operational command experience and defense acquisition expertise to NeutronX.

"NeutronX and NextNRG are addressing one of the most critical vulnerabilities to our national security: the resilience of our power grid," stated Commander Ehr. "The mission to build resilient, intelligent, and autonomous energy infrastructure is not just a business imperative; it is a patriotic one. I am proud to advise a team that operates with the discipline and strategic foresight required to deliver on that mission."

Following his naval service, Commander Ehr co-founded the George Washington Initiative, a nonprofit "information civil defense force" organization focused on countering disinformation, and has conducted humanitarian aid missions across Ukraine. His appointment underscores NeutronX's commitment to aligning technical innovation with operational and acquisition expertise.

NeutronX is currently pursuing federal and defense-aligned resilient energy infrastructure opportunities, including distributed microgrid configurations integrating natural gas generation, solar PV, battery storage, and advanced control systems. The company is advancing competitive proposals focused on installation-level energy resilience and mission-critical reliability amid rising infrastructure demand.

