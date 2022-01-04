NEUTRISCI SIGNS EXCLUSIVE 5-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR EUROPE AND RECEIVES INITIAL ORDER

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NU) (OTCQB: NRXCF) (FRANKFURT: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, is very pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with TH International Consulting GmbH ("THIC") for the distribution of neuenergy™ in Europe. Founded in 2012 and based in Esslingen, Germany, THIC is successfully active in the areas of consulting, marketing, as well as direct marketing.

The Agreement, which covers an initial period of five years and is renewable for further consecutive five-year periods, provides THIC with exclusivity to distribute and sell neuenergy™ in the European market, with an initial focus on the German-speaking countries. An initial order for 10,000 units of resealable bulk bags with 36 tablets each has already been placed and a deposit has been received.

neuenergy™ is a sublingual energy tablet that boosts concentration and mental clarity without sugar, calories and any subsequent crash, as is the case with many conventional energy products. neuenergy™ contains a unique, patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and natural caffeine.

After thorough market research and comprehensive product tests, THIC has identified several promising target groups. Moreover, THIC has assembled a strong and experienced sales team dedicated to the European product launch of neuenergy™. Initial discussions are underway with a fitness chain operating throughout Germany with more than 150,000 members.

An online store (www.getneuenergy.de) for the German-speaking region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) will go live in the later part of Q1/2022. neuenergy™ will also be offered as a subscription model. Distribution will be successively expanded to other European countries. Further details on distribution partners will follow.

The European sports nutrition market is expected to achieve US$15.12 billion by 2026. The sports nutrition market in Europe has witnessed healthy growth rates in the past few years and is expected to continue this trend in the future.

Yusuf Taze, Managing Director of THIC, commented, "We have thoroughly tested neuenergy with more than 170 European customers. The overall feedback was very positive, including from professional football players. We received a rapidly increasing amount of new product inquiries. The interesting thing was that there were a lot of follow-up orders with higher quantity. The European customers love the product, and we are dedicated to make neuenergy available throughout Europe. I am looking forward to a fruitful and long-term collaboration with NeutriSci."

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, said, "We are very pleased to join forces with a long-standing European company that understands the superiority of our product and our vision. THIC will invest a substantial amount of money to market the product in Europe which is a key to success. In addition to our sales of Tabletz in the Japanese market, this could become another strong revenue pillar for our Company."

*source: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-sports-nutrition-market

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

