Neusoft Medical Systems Unveils World's First 8cm Wide-Coverage Photon-Counting CT and Other Premium Innovations at RSNA 2025

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. ("Neusoft Medical"), a global leader in medical imaging, is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of intelligent healthcare innovations at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025 annual meeting. The highlight of the exhibition is the groundbreaking launch of the NeuViz P10, the world's first 8cm wide-coverage photon-counting CT. It is joined by several other high-end imaging systems and AI-integrated clinical solutions.

Neusoft Medical booth at RSNA 2025 showcasing its latest imaging innovations.

The live demonstration presents a full-cycle intelligent imaging ecosystem spanning screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and research – delivering an efficient, connected pathway to improved clinical outcomes.

"We are honored to present advanced technologies that deliver superior imaging performance and intelligent care on this global stage," said Zhang Dan, Vice President of Neusoft Medical and General Manager of the International Business Center. "From the revolutionary NeuViz P10 photon-counting CT to our comprehensive AI-driven clinical platforms, each innovation is built on deep insights into user needs. We are committed to providing our global partners with tools that enhance workflow efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and healthcare accessibility."

Key products featured include:

NeuViz P10 Photon-Counting CT: Features an advanced cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) semiconductor detector with 8cm coverage, delivering 50 lp/cm spatial resolution, substantially reduced radiation dose, and precise multi-energy imaging for superior tissue characterization.

Features an advanced cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) semiconductor detector with 8cm coverage, delivering 50 lp/cm spatial resolution, substantially reduced radiation dose, and precise multi-energy imaging for superior tissue characterization. NeuViz Spire Max+ CT: A high-end 256-slice CT series, incorporates liquid metal bearing technology with large heat capacity and 70kV low-dose scanning, supported by an integrated NeuAI platform that enhances workflow efficiency.

A high-end 256-slice CT series, incorporates liquid metal bearing technology with large heat capacity and 70kV low-dose scanning, supported by an integrated NeuAI platform that enhances workflow efficiency. NeuMR 3.0T: China's first comprehensive molecular research MRI, enables molecular metabolic imaging through innovative hardware and AI-integrated reconstruction, advancing precision medicine research.

China's first comprehensive molecular research MRI, enables molecular metabolic imaging through innovative hardware and AI-integrated reconstruction, advancing precision medicine research. NeuAngio-CT: One-stop multi-modality interventional diagnosis and therapy solutions integrate specialized pathways for chest pain, stroke, trauma, and oncology, streamlining the patient journey from planning through assessment.

Neusoft Medical's latest high-end systems are gaining rapid global traction, with installations rising worldwide. The company now serves customers in more than 120 countries, with cumulative deployments surpassing 50,000 units. Premium offerings are performing well in developed markets: multiple DSA systems have been installed at leading European medical centers; CT systems are being adopted by private and university hospitals across Eastern Europe and beyond; and MRI products are seeing sequential rollouts. This momentum underscores strong recognition of Neusoft Medical's technological leadership and product quality among top-tier customers globally.

