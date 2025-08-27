SHENYANG, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neusoft Medical Systems today announced that its NeuViz P10 photon-counting CT has received market approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). This marks the first photon‑counting CT approved in China, and the world's first wide‑body system equipped with an 8‑cm detector.

Neusoft Medical Systems Launches China’s First Photon-Counting CT with NMPA Approval

Photon-counting CT (PCCT) is considered a breakthrough in next‑generation imaging. Unlike conventional CT scanners, which first convert X‑rays into light before generating digital images, the NeuViz P10 uses a cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) detector to capture and convert each X‑ray photon directly into a digital signal. This direct approach delivers images with far greater clarity, reduces radiation exposure for patients, and improves the ability to distinguish between different types of tissue.

For patients, these advances mean clearer visualization of tiny blood vessels in the heart, earlier detection of small tumors, more accurate identification of neurological conditions, and safer lung examinations with reduced exposure to radiation. The system's ultra-high resolution also helps doctors detect diseases at earlier stages, when treatment can be more effective and outcomes significantly improved.

To maximize clinical and research value, the NeuViz P10 integrates four innovation platforms: NeuPhoton Counting, Photon Supersonic, Photon Intelligence, and Photon Research. Together, these platforms deliver faster scans, safer imaging, intelligent workflow support, and expanded opportunities for clinical research.

"The approval of NeuViz P10 is a milestone for China's medical imaging industry and for global CT innovation," said Patrick Wu, CEO of Neusoft Medical Systems. "This technology empowers radiologists with clearer images at lower doses, giving patients earlier and more accurate answers while delivering maximum clinical value for public health."

About Neusoft Medical Systems

Neusoft Medical Systems is a global leader in medical imaging solutions and services. The company is dedicated to integrating AI technologies with medical imaging to deliver intelligent, efficient, precise, and reliable products and services. By building a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, Neusoft Medical Systems enhances the accessibility and equity of global healthcare.

By the end of 2024, Neusoft Medical Systems had a presence in over 120 countries and regions, serving more than 14,000 customers, with a historical installed base exceeding 50,000 units.

