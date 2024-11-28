NeuroCatch Partners with Gwin Racing to Boost Cognitive Performance in Downhill Mountain Biking with the New 'Elevate' Program

Kicking off this initiative is a key partnership with the Gwin Racing Team, based in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, USA. Founded in 2023, Gwin Racing is led by Aaron Gwin, a five-time UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup Champion and eight-time US National Champion. Gwin, widely regarded as "the greatest American downhill racer of the modern era" by BIKE Mag (Feb 16, 2024), will participate in the Elevate by NeuroCatch program throughout the 2025 season, which includes the North American Pro Downhill Series, select Crankworx events, and UCI World Cup races.

Alongside Gwin, rising star Michael Delesalle will also participate in the program. Delesalle has demonstrated impressive potential in the 2024 season, most recently placing in the top 10 at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. Known for his precise handling and fearless racing style, Delesalle has quickly become a rising competitor to watch.

Through this partnership, Gwin Racing athletes will access Elevate by NeuroCatch, a cutting-edge program designed to optimize performance using advanced brain health technology. The NeuroCatch® Platform will be integrated into their training to provide quick, objective, and non-invasive assessments of cognitive function including perception, attention, and cognitive processing. These insights will inform personalized programs to enhance cognitive health and performance, improving reaction times, decision-making under pressure, and mental endurance—essential skills for staying competitive in downhill racing.

To further reinforce NeuroCatch's dedication to evaluating cognitive performance in elite sports, specifically downhill mountain biking, and supporting top athletes in the field, the company has several exciting new partnerships and ventures in the works, including:

Windrock Bike Park and Gravity House Bike Shop: Located in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, these venues are renowned for hosting national and world-class downhill races, while also serving as training grounds for top MTB athletes.

Tennessee National DH Race: NeuroCatch is proud to be a sponsor alongside Redbull for this prestigious event taking place March 28-30, 2025, at Windrock Bike Park. The race will feature elite downhill athletes, including competitors from Gwin Racing.

Garibaldi Performance Centre: Soon to be open in Whistler, this state-of-the-art facility will offer cutting-edge resources and programs designed to support athletes in reaching their highest potential.

"Our partnership with Gwin Racing is a significant step in advancing brain health and performance in high-performance athletes and extreme sports," said Dr. Ryan D'Arcy, Co-Founder, President, and CSO of NeuroCatch. "We're excited to support Aaron Gwin and Mikey Delesalle during the 2025 season and further elevate the sport through our partnerships with Windrock Bike Park and Whistler's Garibaldi Performance Centre. These collaborations allow us to leverage the full potential of Elevate by NeuroCatch, providing athletes with cognitive tools and support to reach their peak performance."

Aaron Gwin commented, "Partnering with NeuroCatch for the 2025 season is a game-changer for both athlete well-being and racing safety. I've seen firsthand how NeuroCatch elevates brain health evaluations, taking the guesswork out of the equation and providing data that allows us to make informed decisions about our training. This program elevates not just physical performance but cognitive function and I'm excited to see how it will give me—and my teammates—the competitive edge we need for the season ahead."

These partnerships mark a major milestone in NeuroCatch's integration into high-performance sports, particularly mountain bike gravity racing with programs like Elevate by NeuroCatch.

NeuroCatch is a medical device company passionate about improving brain health. Based on science and research, the company is focused on translating neuroscience innovations into real-world medical devices. The flagship product, the NeuroCatch® Platform, offers an objective evaluation of cognitive function, which is delivered in minutes at the point of care. The NeuroCatch® Platform can provide value at any time in the care continuum, from initial evaluation or post-injury through ongoing treatment, with immediate results as part of the data available to the clinician in assessing brain health.

Elevate by NeuroCatch is a premier program designed to enhance peak performance by leveraging brain health technology. Using the NeuroCatch® Platform, Elevate starts with a quick, objective, and non-invasive brain function assessment, measuring key processes like attention, perception, and cognitive processing. Based on the assessment results, customized programs are provided to individuals to optimize their cognitive health and performance through targeted strategies and interventions. Whether you're an athlete aiming for the podium, a corporate leader striving for strategic excellence, or a creative professional seeking innovative breakthroughs, Elevate by NeuroCatch empowers you to unlock your full potential and achieve sustained peak performance.

