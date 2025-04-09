NeuroAI Introduces BRIDGES: A Game-Changing AI Platform for Autism Care

A digital platform streamlining a complete patient journey—from diagnosis to personalized, continuous care, initially focused on autism

FREDERICTON, NB, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - April is Autism Acceptance Month, a time to recognize the importance of accessible and efficient care for individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. NeuroAI, a Canadian HealthTech company specializing in AI-driven neurodevelopmental care, is set to revolutionize the field with the introduction of BRIDGES—an innovative digital platform that seamlessly integrates assessment, diagnosis, and intervention to create a more efficient, connected, and patient-centered system.

Developed by clinicians who are also parents, BRIDGES blends medical expertise with lived experience, ensuring an empathetic and evidence-based approach to care. The platform offers two key solutions: BRIDGES Clarity and BRIDGES Engage. BRIDGES Clarity is a web-based platform designed for institutions and clinicians, providing access to shared client data and AI-generated insights to enhance assessment and diagnostic support. BRIDGES Engage is a secure, PHIPPA/PIPEDA/HIPAA-compliant smartphone application for parents and caregivers, offering customized intervention strategies, an autism resource library, parent-friendly online courses, and monthly Q&A meetings with NeuroAI experts.

Both solutions are featured by Allie, an AI-powered assistant designed to be more than just a feature. As a key differentiator of the platform, Allie provides personalized, bite-sized insights and support based on user interactions and data, acting as an intelligent concierge that guides users through the complexities of care with precision and efficiency.

"NeuroAI is not just a HealthTech company – it's a mission-driven company working to build a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future for neurodivergent children and their families. BRIDGES was created to accelerate diagnosis, support culturally responsive care, and empower caregivers through accessible, AI-powered tools. By connecting families and professionals with the right support at the right time, we're helping the world move closer to its Sustainable Development Goals — especially for those too often left behind", stated Asif Hasan, CEO of NeuroAI.

Supported by both governmental and private funding, NeuroAI has raised over $450K to advance its research in AI-powered solutions for neurodevelopmental care. The company has already secured pilot programs in Canada and the U.S., demonstrating tangible improvements in waitlist management, diagnostic support, and intervention outcomes.

BRIDGES is now available for healthcare institutions and clinicians looking to enhance neurodevelopmental care through cutting-edge technology. Soon, the solution will also be accessible directly to caregivers and families.

To receive updates and be among the first to access the platform, sign up on: www.neuroai.ca/sign-up

About NeuroAI

NeuroAI is a HealthTech company founded in 2023, dedicated to transforming neurodevelopmental care through AI-powered solutions. By bridging gaps in assessment, diagnosis, and intervention, the company aims to create a more inclusive, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare ecosystem. To learn more, visit: www.neuroai.ca

SOURCE NeuroAI

Media Contact: For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, please contact: Samara Kalil | Marketing & Community Coordinator, [email protected] | [email protected]