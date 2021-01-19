NeuCyte and Mount Sinai Enter Collaboration Agreement

The Seaver Center is collaborating with industry experts, such as NeuCyte, to advance effective treatments. Tweet this

"Our team along with other collaborators have identified gene mutations associated with high-risk for autism spectrum disorder," said Dr. Joseph Buxbaum, Director of the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment. "When these genes are identified, there is an opportunity for drug discovery and development that leverages these mutations to carry out screening. As we characterize these autism genes, the Seaver Center is collaborating with industry experts to advance effective treatments. Our collaboration with NeuCyte is an important part of this effort."

"NeuCyte is committed to bringing breakthrough therapies to patients with neurological diseases," said Tao Huang, PhD, JD, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuCyte. "We believe the combination of NeuCyte's disease modeling expertise and the Seaver Center's focus on gene discovery and deep phenotype research will result in fruitful disease research and enable us to move forward with our joint goal of meeting patient needs in the autism community."

About NeuCyte, Inc.

NeuCyte is a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing impactful medicines for the treatment of neurological disorders. Based on its proprietary SynFire® technology for generating human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived induced neural cells, NeuCyte has developed a highly functional cell-based platform for target identification and validation, efficacy testing, in vitro disease modeling, and neurotoxicity assessment. With the vast knowledge brought by its staff and scientific advisory board, NeuCyte is actively pursuing drug discovery and development programs for Epilepsy, Fragile X Syndrome, ALS and more.

For more information, visit https://www.neucyte.com.

About the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment

The Seaver Autism Center is one of the most recognized institutions of its kind in the world because of its ability to translate breakthroughs in the lab to clinical trials that bring cutting-edge treatment to individuals affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and associated neurodevelopmental disorders. The Seaver Center offers compassionate care, including assessment and behavioral health services for individuals and families, as well as educational and community outreach programs. Founded in 1993 and located at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, families come from around the world to seek the services and expert counsel of the Seaver Center team of scientists, researchers and clinicians.

For more information, visit: www.seaverautismcenter.org, or find the Seaver Autism Center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Ji Wu

1561 Industrial Road

San Carlos, CA 94070

[email protected]

SOURCE NeuCyte, Inc.

Related Links

neucyte.com

