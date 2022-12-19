NETWORK PARTNERS WITH ETHOS ON UPCOMING LEGENDS OF HOCKEY DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES CAMPAIGN FOR THE HOCKEY HALL OF FAME

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTCMKTS: NETWF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership activation with ethos, a white-label platform for brands that makes digital collectibles easy to purchase with an email and credit card, designed to help brands securely and authentically utilize NFTs. Under the terms of the arrangement, Network will be utilizing ethos' proprietary platform for its previously announced digital collectibles campaign with the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The campaign will serve as a natural extension to Network's 10-part documentary series Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-2020, a Network Entertainment production, created by Derik Murray in collaboration with Hockey Hall of Fame and TSN, which had its world premiere November 14, 2022, immediately following the Hockey Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony on TSN in Canada. New episodes will be released weekly on TSN until February 2023.

The series shines a spotlight on the game's modern-day stars, showcasing the players, and plays of a lifetime, who were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame since 2000, and features a global lineup of iconic men and women of the modern game, including Mark Messier, Jarome Iginla, Hayley Wickenheiser, Cammi Granato, Angela James, Doug Gilmour, Paul Coffey, Pat LaFontaine, Brett Hull, Luc Robitaille, Mats Sundin, Eric Lindros, Sergei Fedorov, Patrick Roy, Igor Larionov, Ray Bourque, Angela Ruggiero, Teemu Selänne, Jari Kurri, and many more.

"We are thrilled to be working with ethos' team and their innovative solution for brands entering the world of Web3," said Tom Lombardi, President of Network NFT Studios. "Our multi-faceted campaign with Hockey Hall of Fame requires a robust tech platform that can facilitate a seamless and authentic experience to our global audience of sports fans and NFT enthusiasts. The ethos platform has a variety of unique features and user experiences that we look forward to showcasing with Hockey Hall of Fame."

Launching in early 2023, Network and Hockey Hall of Fame are developing a fan-focused NFT program that will encourage peer-to-peer collaboration and incentives for fans to interact with their digital collectibles, unlocking new rewards and experiences in the process. This NFT initiative will inspire hockey fans and NFT collectors alike to buy, collect and trade digital collectibles, and to be part of a holistic and vibrant community to celebrate the history of hockey and the greatest players of all time. Visit our website to learn more and sign up for the NFT waitlist.

"The Hockey Hall of Fame is an iconic global brand, and we couldn't be happier to be working with Network Entertainment's talented team to celebrate these legends across a new content medium," said Matias Marquez, Founder and CEO of ethos. "Network has an ever-expanding slate of premium IP partners and we look forward to further cultivating our strategic partnership in the months ahead."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

For further information: Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, [email protected]