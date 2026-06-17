NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Battersby to the board of directors.

Mr. Battersby was the Chief Financial Officer of the Company for over 10 years, from October 2014 until his retirement in May 2025. As such, Darren is very familiar with the Company's operations.

Mr. Battersby has extensive experience in financing, structuring, and operating start-up and growth companies across a variety of industries, including software development, film and entertainment, biotech, and high tech, both in the public and private sectors. Operating through his consulting company, Finance Matters Consulting Inc., Mr. Battersby has served as Chief Financial Officer for public companies, including Rainmaker Entertainment Inc., a division of WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (TSXV: WOW), and JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV: JZR), as well as a number of other private companies. He qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant in 1997 through the British Columbia Institute, articled at the accounting firm Ellis Foster (now Ernst & Young), and graduated from the Burnaby, British Columbia, campus of Simon Fraser University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Network CEO, Derik Murray, stated: "Darren was a very valuable member of our management team since he joined Network and even after his retirement, Darren consulted with the Company and is committed to moving Network forward. We are very pleased he has agreed to join the Board, and we look forward to working with him in this new capacity."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc, visit www.networkentertainment.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

Enquiries: Paul Gertz, Chief Operating Officer, [email protected]