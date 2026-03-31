NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF QUARTERLY REPORTING EXEMPTION UNDER COORDINATED BLANKET ORDER 51-933

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTCQB: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting ("SAR") Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The SAR Pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR, Network aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending February 28, 2026, and February 28, 2025. Network will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of November 30) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of May 31).

Network confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc, visit www.networkentertainment.ca.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

Enquiries: Curtis White, President, [email protected], CO: Network Media Group Inc.