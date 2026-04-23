NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO MANAGEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Curtis White as an Executive Producer at Network Entertainment, and his resignation as President of the Company.

Curtis stated: "Going forward, I will be dedicating myself exclusively to the development, packaging, financing, sales, and production of Network's leading-edge productions, which continue to resonate for audiences worldwide on the leading platforms around the globe."

Network CEO, Derik Murray, stated: "Curtis has been a valuable member of our management team since he joined forces with Network, and has worked closely with me over the past 18 months developing and establishing financing for our current productions and a substantial slate of new IP that is now being readied for market. We are excited by his transition to executive producer, which is the result of his commitment and passion for creating content of the highest quality for the global marketplace."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc, visit www.networkentertainment.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

Enquiries: Paul Gertz, Chief Operating Officer, [email protected]