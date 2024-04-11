NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF STOCK OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or "the Company") announces that subject to applicable shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approvals, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the amendment of an aggregate of 2,706,333 incentive stock options (the "Amended Options") previously granted to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company under the Company's 2023 stock option plan (the "Option Amendments"). Pursuant to the Option Amendments, the exercise price of the Amended Options has been amended to $0.30 per share, with an amended expiration date of April 4, 2029.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize digital collectibles campaigns and related initiatives in the web3 universe.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

For further information: Enquiries: Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, [email protected]