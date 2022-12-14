NETWORK MEDIA GROUP AND HOCKEY HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF ITS NFT DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES CAMPAIGN

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC:NETWF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its previously announced Legends NFT project in partnership with Hockey Hall of Fame. This exclusive multi-year, multi-drop NFT campaign will offer digital collectibles and community interactions celebrating the game of hockey, to hockey fans and NFT collectors around the world.

The Legends NFT project is launching in concert with Network's 10-part documentary series Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-2020, created in collaboration with Hockey Hall of Fame. Episode one of the series premiered on TSN in Canada on November 14, 2022, and new episodes will be released weekly on TSN until February 2023. Drawing on Hockey Hall of Fame's rich history and unparalleled collection of cherished memorabilia, the Legends NFT project is a unique digital collectibles campaign that connects global hockey fans to hockey's most celebrated legends, and the sport's most revered men and women.

The Legends project was originally inspired by Network Entertainment Founder and CEO Derik Murray's five-part documentary series launched in 1997, entitled Legends of Hockey, and was followed by Legends of Hockey: The Second Season, which premiered in 2000 with another five-part series. Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-2020 is the third installment of the award-winning series.

Hockey Hall of Fame Vice President, Marketing and Attraction Services, Peter Jagla, added, "Our Legends of Hockey initiatives have been successful in supporting the Hall's mission to preserve the history and legacy of the game and its greatest players. This Legends NFT program is designed to further reinforce our mission by engaging directly with hockey fans and providing a roster of digital collectibles designed for this exciting new digital universe."

To kick off the Legends NFT project, fans can redeem a Greatness Calling NFT for free by visiting legends.ethosnft.com/countdown. This first NFT unlocks access to Hockey Hall of Fame's digital companion book to the Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-2020 TV series.

President of Network NFT Studios, Tom Lombardi, shared, "NFTs and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the collectibles space, and we are honoured by the opportunity to extend Hockey Hall of Fame's brand into Web3. It's a privilege to partner with Hockey Hall of Fame on this exciting new endeavour to create digital collectibles that bring fans and global collectors closer to the legends of hockey."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Enquiries: Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, [email protected]