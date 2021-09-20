Network Entertainment's I Am Burt Reynolds Wins Best Documentary at Breck Film Fest

U.S. PREMIERE HELD AT BRECK FILM FEST 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX: NTE.V) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) and Network Entertainment ("Network" or "the Company") is proud to announce that Network's I Am Burt Reynolds has been awarded Best Documentary from Breck Film Fest 2021, where it held its U.S. premiere at the 40th Anniversary Festival on Saturday, September 18, in Breckenridge, CO.

Formerly the Breckenridge Festival of Film, Breck Film Fest is one of the oldest festivals in the U.S., earned the title of "the filmmaker's film festival," was chosen by USA Today as a Top 20 Film Festival, and is a Top 100 Reviewed Film Festival by FilmFreeway.

I Am Burt Reynolds, directed by Adrian Buitenhuis, who also directed I Am Heath Ledger and I Am Patrick Swayze, is the latest from Network Entertainment's global franchise of I AM feature documentaries that profile iconic figures such as Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen, Evel Knievel, John F. Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King Jr., Heath Ledger, Paul Walker, Chris Farley, and Richard Pryor.

The film is a tribute to the prolific actor that showcases his life and career through rare archival material, untold stories, and exclusive interviews from those who knew him best: friends, family, and co-stars including Jon Voight, Bruce Dern, Loni Anderson, Peter Bogdanovich, Joe Namath, Marilu Henner, Ariel Winter, Adam Rifkin, Quinton Reynolds, and Nancy Lee Hess.

I Am Burt Reynolds is Executive Produced by Derik Murray, Brian Gersh, Nancy Lee Hess, and Erik Kritzer. The film is currently streaming exclusively on Crave in Canada, before rolling out to the rest of the world.

"We are indeed thrilled to receive this honor from Breck Film Fest," said Network Founder and CEO Derik Murray. "I'd like to take this opportunity to give credit where it belongs – to our Director, Adrian Buitenhuis and our Supervising Producer, John Barbisan, alongside our dedicated Production and Post teams at Network who continually deliver world-class films."

About Breck Film

Breck Film is a prominent arts non-profit organization located in Colorado's high country. Founded in 1981, the organization celebrates many milestones in 2021 including the opening of its own art house theater: The Eclipse. Breck Film started as a The Breckenridge Festival of Film and celebrated the festival annually. Today, the organization boasts daily programming and continues to celebrate the art of film every September during peak leaf-peeping season at the annual fall festival.

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

The Company's most recent productions include PUNK, a four-part series for EPIX with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the 2019 San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry. Network's work has also been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, Realscreen Awards, Gemini Awards, Leo Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, AFI Docs Film Festival (Silverdocs), San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include A&E, AHC, AMC, AppleTV+, Discovery Channel, CBC, CMT, Crave, CTV, Entertainment One, EPIX, Fremantle, HBO Canada, History Channel, iTunes, Lionsgate, National Geographic, NBC Peacock, Paramount Network, Sky, Sundance TV, Thunderbird, TMN, Virgil Entertainment, and YouTube Originals.

Network's offices, production and post production facilities are located in Vancouver and Los Angeles, and the company is represented by ICM Partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

