NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT'S FEATURE DOCUMENTARY ANNE MURRAY: FULL CIRCLE SET FOR U.S. RELEASE NOVEMBER 15, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the U.S. multi-platform launch of its feature documentary Anne Murray: Full Circle is releasing on HD digital on November 15, 2022, and on DVD December 13, 2022. The film is available for rent or download across VOD platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, VUDU, Video on Demand, Kino Now, and TML. DVD format will be available on Amazon, and online at Walmart, Best Buy, Barnes, and Target.

Working closely with Anne's manager, Bruce Allen, who joined as Executive Producer, and the team at Universal Music Canada, Anne Murray: Full Circle premiered in Canada December 2021, first as a special one-night cinema event at 50 select Cineplex theatres nationwide in Canada, on December 2, 2021, followed by its exclusive broadcast and streaming launch on CBC TV and CBC Gem on Friday, December 17. Anne Murray: Full Circle had the highest audience viewership of all feature documentaries on CBC in 2021, at a record-setting 769K viewers – 40% higher ratings than the closest competitor. Watch the trailer here .

"Anne Murray is a musical icon who is universally beloved by her global fan base," commented Network COO Paul Gertz. "We are incredibly proud to be releasing this feature documentary film with our U.S. distributor Virgil Films on Apple TV, Prime Video, and other VOD platforms, as our platform-agnostic business model allows our growing library of premium content to be widely distributed and shared with audiences around the world."

Working with our U.S. distributor Virgil Films, Anne Murray: Full Circle is now available to rent or buy on Apple TV , Prime Video and VUDU .

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a globally recognized film and television production company that produces award-winning documentaries and documentary series for leading streamers, television networks, and theatrical exhibitors around the world. Network is known for superior quality titles celebrating the lives of the world's most iconic personalities, along with films and series which explore inspiring cultural topics - music, film, comedy, sports, politics, and business.

Network partnered with Lionsgate in 2010 to produce the seminal documentary on Muhammad Ali, Facing Ali, which was shortlisted for an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary, and launched a continuum of premium productions which are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

Recent productions include SIDNEY, a feature documentary on the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, in partnership with Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin for AppleTV+, which premiered at TIFF, and the documentary series Women Who Rock, executive produced by John Varvatos and directed by Jessica Hopper for EPIX. Upcoming projects include SLY STONE, directed by Academy Award®-winner and Grammy®-winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson.

For more information about Network, go to https://www.networkentertainment.ca/

