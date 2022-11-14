NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS WITH HOCKEY HALL OF FAME FOR LEGENDS OF HOCKEY: GREATNESS CALLING 2000-2020

The Network Entertainment Produced 10-Part Series Has Its World Premiere on

TSN in Canada on November 14, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") announced today that its acclaimed television series Legends of Hockey will return to shine a spotlight on the game's modern-day stars in the upcoming documentary series titled Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-2020. Produced by Network Entertainment, in partnership with Hockey Hall of Fame, the 10-part series will have its world premiere today, November 14, 2022, immediately following the Hockey Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony on TSN in Canada. New episodes will air weekly following the premiere. Watch the trailer here.

In Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-2020, across the span of 10 emotional one-hour episodes, the series showcases the players, and plays of a lifetime, who were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame since 2000. The series features a global lineup of iconic men and women of the modern game, including Mark Messier, Jarome Iginla, Hayley Wickenheiser, Cammi Granato, Angela James, Doug Gilmour, Paul Coffey, Pat LaFontaine, Brett Hull, Luc Robitaille, Mats Sundin, Eric Lindros, Sergei Fedorov, Patrick Roy, Igor Larionov, Ray Bourque, Angela Ruggiero, Teemu Selänne, Jari Kurri, and many more.

Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-2020 is the third installment of the iconic series Legends of Hockey, a collaboration between Hockey Hall of Fame and Network Entertainment Founder and Producer Derik Murray, that began in 1997 with the premiere of the original five-part series, and was followed by Legends of Hockey: The Second Season, which launched in 2000 with another five-part series.

Network's Founder and Creator of the series, Derik Murray, said, "We are honoured to once again share the personal stories and shine a spotlight on this celebrated lineup of legendary players and inspirational men and women. We are truly grateful to be working once again with the dedicated team at the Hockey Hall of Fame, and with TSN, bringing forward this latest chapter in the history of the game we love."

With the original production schedule adapted to coincide with the 2022 Induction Ceremony, the Hockey Hall of Fame, TSN and Network Entertainment have made arrangements to add an encore episode to the lineup, following the 10th episode. Featuring the Class of 2022, to be inducted November 14, 2022, Daniel Alfredsson, Roberto Luongo, Riikka Sallinen, and brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin will be showcased in this Encore Episode - "Honouring Hockey's Newest Legends."

Legends of Hockey: Greatness Calling 2000-2020, a Network Entertainment production, created by Derik Murray, is produced by Derik Murray, Eric MacDonald, and Chad Varhaug, in collaboration with Hockey Hall of Fame and TSN.

