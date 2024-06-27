NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES BERNIE TAUPIN FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Documentary on One of the Greatest Writers, Lyricists, and Storytellers of Our Time

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. and Network Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or "the Company") are pleased to announce that it is in production on a new feature-length documentary celebrating the life and career of legendary lyricist Bernie Taupin.

The film, produced by multi-award-winning Network Entertainment (Sidney, BRATS, Sly Stone), will dive deep into the roots of Bernie's creativity.

Derik Murray, Founder of Network Entertainment, stated, "We are proud to be working with Bernie on the definitive documentary of his inspiring journey and musical legacy. We're also incredibly grateful for the opportunity to shine a light on the mystery behind the genius of Bernie."

From "Your Song" to "Sacrifice" to "I'm Still Standing" to "I Want Love," Bernie's cinematic lyrics will come to life on the screen, supported by the classic songs that legions of Elton John and Bernie Taupin fans around the world have been singing for decades.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Miele (Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion; Alan Pakula: Going for Truth) and featuring newly commissioned, cinematically filmed interviews and meticulously sourced archival content, the film promises a pulsating celebration of Bernie's life, a deep dive into the roots of his creativity – including Bernie living his dream as a cowboy on the California coast, and a trip with Bernie back to Lincolnshire to capture his origin story, which is rooted within many of his songs that have become classics – and an insider's look at his insatiable pursuit of sonic and visual art forms.

Matthew Miele stated, "I think many people are unaware that the phenomenon that is Elton John is really two people. And as talented and flamboyant as the melody maker of that duo has become, one can't help but be curious about the one who writes the words, the storyteller. Having the opportunity to chronicle the brown dirt cowboy, aka Bernie Taupin, has been a story I have been working toward my entire career."

Featured interviews in the forthcoming documentary include Elton John and an iconic cast of artists such as Brandi Carlile, Alice Cooper, James Hetfield, Annie Lennox, Lulu, Gary Oldman, Ringo Starr, and Pete Townshend.

Bernie Taupin shared, "Reticent as I am to scrutiny, this project has been enlightening both on an emotional and analytical level. The originality of all parties involved has made participating in it much easier as I loosen my grip on the cards I hold closest to my chest."

One of the most successful, decorated, and revered songwriting duos of all time, Bernie and Elton have a record 30 consecutive Top 40 hits, have co-created over 25 platinum albums and 35 gold albums, and have sold more than 255 million records worldwide, and were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Bernie's rewrite of "Candle in the Wind" for Princess Diana's funeral remains the biggest-selling physical single in recording history. In 2020, Bernie and Elton received an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song from the 2019 film about Elton's rise to fame, Rocketman. 2022 saw Bernie honored with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his "exceptional services to music." September 2023 marked the release of Bernie's New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling autobiography, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me. And the last six months have solidified Bernie's legacy in the pantheon of songwriters, as he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. You can see Elton and Bernie at the ceremony here . In March of this year, Bernie Taupin and Elton John were awarded the distinguished Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Brian Gersh, President of Network Entertainment, stated, "What a gift to make a film in which Bernie Taupin, arguably one of the most revered and prolific songwriters of the modern era, brings us inside his life, his creative process, and his half-century career working with Elton John."

Directed by Matthew Miele, the documentary is produced by Network Entertainment in association with Polygram Entertainment – the film and television arm of Universal Music Group. Producers are Network Entertainment's Derik Murray, Heather Taupin, and Stephen McCormack of Reflektor Media. Executive producers are Jody Gerson and David Blackman for Polygram, Erik Dekker, Tim Gamble, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Charlie Hendon, Denis MacCarthy, Matthew Miele, Ali Pejman, Craig Verdon, Cameron White, Curtis White, Kyle White, Kent Wingerak, and Greg Zeschuk.

About Network Entertainment

Network Entertainment develops, finances, and produces award-winning films and television programming for distribution across the globe. Network's recent releases include the award-winning Sidney Poitier documentary, Sidney, which premiered at TIFF and was produced by Oprah Winfrey and Derik Murray and directed by Reginald Hudlin, for Apple TV+; the feature documentary BRATS, directed by original Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy in partnership with NEON and ABC News Studios, which premiered at Tribeca and subsequently went straight to #1 on Hulu upon its release; the electric four-part docu-series PUNK, executive produced by legendary fashion designer John Varvatos and punk pioneer Iggy Pop, which made its U.S. premiere on EPIX; and The Age of A.I., an eight-part series in partnership with host and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., which launched on YouTube Originals and has attracted 62 million views and counting. Upcoming releases include a feature documentary on ground-breaking musical artist Sly Stone, of Sly and the Family Stone, directed by Academy Award-winner and four-time Grammy and Sundance Film Festival Award-winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, in partnership with MRC Non-Fiction, which was acquired by Disney's Onyx Collective.

About Polygram Entertainment

Polygram Entertainment is the film and television arm of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment. Built on the foundation of the world's most comprehensive and storied music catalog, Polygram Entertainment develops, produces, and finances music-driven content that inspires and engages fans of all ages around the world. From premium documentaries to original scripted features and scripted and unscripted television, Polygram Entertainment productions explore the ways in which music shapes culture, informs our worldview, and brings us closer together. Polygram Entertainment's acclaimed, award-winning projects include the recently released docuseries STAX: Soulsville U.S.A, about the legendary Memphis-based record label; docuseries James Brown: Say It Loud; Love to Love You, Donna Summer, directed by Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano; Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues from director Sacha Jenkins; Todd Haynes' The Velvet Underground; Frank Marshall's The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart; Beastie Boys Story from director Spike Jonze; Alison Ellwood's The Go-Go's; Pavarotti from director Ron Howard; Roger Ross Williams' The Apollo; the Emmy Award-winning series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" and the subsequent telefilm "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas." Upcoming projects include Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville's Man on the Run, a feature documentary that explores Paul McCartney following the breakup of The Beatles and the formation of Wings with Linda McCartney; and scripted features about KISS and The Osbournes.

