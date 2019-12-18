Network Entertainment Announces Agreement with ExtendedSession to Produce Podcast Series

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement with California-based, ExtendedSession LLC ("ExtendedSession") to produce multi-season podcast programming based on Network's award-winning properties.

Under the terms of the agreement, ExtendedSession will finance, develop, produce, and distribute a series of intimate podcasts, each a unique, multi-episode oral history of a global icon drawn directly from personal interviews, recollections, and reflections of the figure's friends, colleagues, and family members.

"ExtendedSession connects people with shared interests in ways that further their understanding," said Mark Nieker, ExtendedSession CEO. "Network's remarkable collection of premium factual content gives podcast listeners a chance to learn more about the world's most iconic figures—directly from the people who knew them best. We have long admired Network Entertainment's consistent excellence, and we're excited to partner with Network on this endeavor."

Network's primary focus is feature documentaries and docu-series. The company's feature documentaries intimately reveal the lives of the world's most inspiring personalities and their enduring legacy, featuring an all-star lineup of cultural icons from the worlds of music, movies, comedy, sports, politics and business.

"Network's unique approach to factual content provides a remarkable foundation for a new kind of audio story," said ExtendedSession Chairman Gary Syman. "Together, we aim to create original, intimate histories of the world's most iconic figures—stories that focus on the essential moments that shaped their lives, built their careers, and secured their lasting legacies."

"We are extremely pleased to collaborate with ExtendedSession to develop and produce premium content for global podcast listeners," said Derik Murray, Network CEO. "The tremendous growth in popularity of podcasts presents an exciting new opportunity for Network to develop original audio content inspired by our intellectual properties."

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, produces, and delivers award winning programming to television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world class casts, and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

Network has a full slate of films and series in current production, including a feature documentary on Jackie Kennedy Onassis, a series about A.I., executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., that is launching this month on YouTube Learning, and a multi-part series for Quibi on Beauty, executive produced by Tyra Banks. The Company's most recent releases include Punk, a four-part series for Epix, Executive Produced by John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, and the feature documentary I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival. Network's latest documentary, I Am Patrick Swayze, premiered at the San Antonio Film Festival in August, winning the Festival Grand Prize. Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include: A&E, CBC, Crave, Epix, Fremantle, HBO Canada, Lionsgate, National Geographic, Paramount Network, Thunderbird, and YouTube. The Company's work has been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Leos, Realscreen Awards, the Gemini Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, the AFI Docs Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

