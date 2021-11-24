Network Appoints Curtis White as Business Development Executive for Network NFT Studios

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Curtis White as a Business Development Executive for Network NFT Studios and an Executive Producer for emerging content initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Curtis to the Network team at this exciting time," said Derik Murray, Founder and CEO of Network. "Curtis brings to the role broad industry expertise with strengths in corporate strategy, partnerships, and finance ideally suited for NFT Studios' growth objectives.

Curtis White states: "The exponential growth and innovation in Web 3.0 presents a generational opportunity for content creators. I'm thrilled to be working with Derik's talented team and their extensive list of world-class partners. As a platform-agnostic studio, the rapid adoption of emerging blockchain technologies presents an exciting new frontier to extend brands and engage audiences. I've always admired Network's commitment to quality and authenticity. With their pedigree and pipeline of premium IP they are well-suited to emerge as a leader in the NFT landscape."

Curtis was part of the founding group of Thunderbird Entertainment, one of Canada's most successful multi-platform content studios. Curtis spent more than a decade with Thunderbird in a number of positions on both the corporate and creative side. His past roles include Business Development, Investor Relations, and most recently Head of Digital for the Thunderbird Group of Companies. He has extensive experience developing and producing original content across a variety of platforms.

"It's been an immense pleasure working closely with Curtis for the past 15 years, including as the Managing Partner of Caliber Ventures, a tech and new media fund," said Tim Gamble, Director of Network. "Having him join Network Entertainment is an exciting new chapter. He was integral to Thunderbird's success, playing a central role in the development of their business, digital strategies, and go-public transition. His passion for innovative technologies, creativity, and business leadership will help Network's NFT Studio reach its full potential."

Mr. White has been deeply immersed in the NFT space as a collector and enthusiast. His passion and expertise lies at the convergence of tech and media. Over the past year, his focus has been on transitioning established intellectual property into the rapidly evolving NFT and Web 3.0 ecosystem.

"Curtis is an important addition to the Network NFT Studios team. Leading business development, he will be engaging with new partners, IP holders, and key NFT relationships," said Tom Lombardi, Strategic Advisor for Network NFT Studios.

Mr. White is a graduate of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Finance.

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

The Company's most recent productions include PUNK, a four-part series for EPIX with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry. Network's work has also been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, Realscreen Awards, Gemini Awards, Leo Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, AFI Docs Film Festival (Silverdocs), San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

Network's broadcast, streaming, and distribution partners include A&E, AppleTV+, Discovery Channel, CBC, CMT, Crave, EPIX, Fremantle, iTunes, Lionsgate, MRC, National Geographic, NBC Peacock, Paramount Network, Sky, Thunderbird, TSN, Virgil Entertainment, and YouTube Originals.

Network's offices, production and post production facilities are located in Vancouver and Los Angeles, and the company is represented by ICM Partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

