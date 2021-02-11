netTALK CONNECT Awarded Excellent Consumer Choice for 2020

netTALK aims to provide the latest advances in VoIP technology to give mobile consumers a greater freedom of choice

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- netTALK CONNECT ("netTALK"), an international communications intelligence company, is now recognized as one of Canada's most popular choices for telephone systems. On Jan. 27, netTALK received the "Excellent Consumer Choice" award for 2020 from GoneVoip, a specialized platform to find, compare, and review internet and phone providers.

netTALK continues to offer customers various different phone services, from cloud-based PBX systems for businesses to voice-over-IP (VoIP) systems designed to replace the old home phone. netTALK uses simple payment plans with no complicated tie-ins to allow customers to speak to friends and family members in high quality via the internet.

GoneVoIP is an industry leader in telecom comparison and helps Canadians choose internet and phone providers. It works in partnership with independent telecom providers to broaden the available rate plans for Canadian families and Canadian businesses. As such, the ECC awards are regarded as among the most prestigious in the independent Canadian telecommunications and technology sectors.

The Canadian Telecom ECC Award, issued by GoneVoip, identifies and promotes the best service providers in the Canadian telecommunications industry. The award not only honours companies that have developed excellent communication products but also have delivered outstanding customer service.

In congratulating netTALK, GoneVoIP said, "We look at all types of metrics in our site, from consumer reviews, responses, page visits, and more to determine this milestone award. The pandemic has created an exceptional demand for connectivity. The Gonevoip site recognizes every effort and contribution independent telecom providers play to make a difference in connecting Canadian families."

"We very much appreciate the award we earned from GoneVoIP," said CEO of netTALK CONNECT Anastasios "Takis'' Kyriakides. "Our team continues to develop products that consumers and businesses need, at an affordable price. These communication products are such a great fit, considering the environment everyone is living and working in."

As more and more companies hire employees exclusively for remote work, and existing employees adjust to working from home, a functioning VoIP system becomes even more important for businesses. The ability to have one phone number from which extensions can be added, and calls can be transferred, keeps things simple. VoIP systems also reduce the cost of communications by eliminating the need for traditional phone line installation.

