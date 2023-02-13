NetSfere Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Secure Messaging Solutions Industry

NetSfere's cloud-based secure messaging solutions protect corporate data and intellectual property, while maintaining high privacy levels in organizations.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the secure messaging solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes NetSfere with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. NetSfere provides users with security and message delivery capabilities with pioneering features, such as device-to-device encryption, high-definition audio, cloud-based secure storage of messages and files, administrative controls, and secure video capabilities. The company complies with today's regulatory requirements, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), among other modern global regulations. These features make NetSfere one of the most trusted companies for organizations in industries such as finance and healthcare that are exposed to multiple regulations and are required to keep their data fully protected.

NetSfere's platform enables employees to communicate sensitive business data safely and in real time through its reliable mobile messaging app or its user-friendly web interface. NetSfere delivers centralized administrative control over end-user policies and privileges. In addition, the company allows enterprises to have complete control over data, including access control for employee accounts and remote wipe capabilities, empowering businesses to communicate with outside vendors and clients using NetSfere's guest access feature.

"NetSfere has over 25 years of experience in the mobile and messaging technology realm, servicing over 500 million end users by offering unique patented secure communications services, along with an omnichannel platform powering products and services within the messaging and mobility realm," said Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

NetSfere offers significant advantages, such as encrypted message delivery, total control over messaging accounts, and the transfer of information within the organization. These features are particularly relevant in a wide range of industries that benefit from the convenience of NetSfere, including banking and finance, healthcare, insurance and risk management, law enforcement, and government.

Additionally, NetSfere provides a first-class customer experience with 24/7 support while maintaining highly affordable service for users. As a result, NetSfere outperforms its closest competitors, and its highly differentiated and cutting-edge services enable it to gain a fairly broad customer base in several industries.

"NetSfere excels in secure messaging solution needs in the financial industry by providing cloud-based messaging solutions that meet full compliance requirements with key legislation and regulatory organizations in the United States, including Sarbanes-Oxley, Dodd-Frank, FINRA, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the SEC," noted Pavlak.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service and platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc. NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features, and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd., a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 500 million subscribers and over a trillion messages annually. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and others. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, Germany, UK, India and Singapore. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com.

