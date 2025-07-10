NETSCOUT Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 MENA Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Cybersecurity Solutions

NETSCOUT pioneers AI-driven cybersecurity and integrated network visibility across digital ecosystems

SAN ANTONIO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NETSCOUT has been awarded the 2025 MENA Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the cybersecurity industry for its outstanding achievements in artificial intelligence-enabled threat detection, real-time network visibility, and integrated performance management. This recognition highlights NETSCOUT's consistent leadership in redefining cybersecurity through predictive intelligence, aligning security and operational efficiency, and delivering scalable solutions tailored to complex, evolving infrastructures.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NETSCOUT excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align innovative strategies with market needs while executing with precision and scale. "NETSCOUT's deep packet inspection solutions redefine IT operations by combining real-time analytics, proactive monitoring, and cybersecurity. The Visibility Without Borders platform, powered by nGenius, Arbor DDoS Protection, and Omnis Cyber Intelligence products, enables a NetOps SecOps framework that provides a unified IT view, enabling rapid threat detection, investigation and resolution. This approach enhances collaboration, optimizes resources, and boosts productivity. As digital landscapes evolve, NETSCOUT ensures resilience, continuity, and a competitive edge, making its solutions essential for long-term growth and future-ready IT progress," said Sapan Agarwal, senior vice president at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on integrating network intelligence with security analytics, NETSCOUT has demonstrated agility in navigating the increasingly sophisticated cyber threat landscape. Its continued investment in research and development—particularly in AI/ML-powered cybersecurity—has enabled the company to scale advanced protection across enterprise, telecom, and edge environments across MENA and globally.

Innovation is at the heart of NETSCOUT's DNA. Its suite of solutions—featuring Omnis Cyber Intelligence, Arbor DDoS Protection, and nGeniusONE—leverages adaptive machine learning to analyze real-time traffic, detect subtle anomalies, and autonomously trigger countermeasures. This predictive model shifts security from reactive to proactive, allowing organizations to stay ahead of ever-evolving threats. "The real value of our data and technology is centered on helping make better, smarter, decisions – faster. Whether it is accelerating MTTK, stopping known threats, or closing the gap between detection and response, NETSCOUT is giving our customers the information they need, when they need it, to protect and secure their business" said Tony King, senior vice president, international sales at NETSCOUT.

NETSCOUT's commitment to unifying performance monitoring with cybersecurity strengthens its unique value proposition. The integration of the NetOps-SecOps framework with AI-driven analytics provides a single-pane view of network and security operations, streamlining processes and reducing mean time to resolution. This ensures minimal downtime, cost savings, and enhanced service continuity, which are crucial for telecom providers and enterprises that are navigating digital transformation.

A standout example of NETSCOUT's innovation is its partnership with Arelion, a global internet service provider, to deliver commercialized managed DDoS protection services. By combining real-time threat intelligence with automated mitigation, NETSCOUT empowers providers to protect their infrastructure and generate new revenue streams. These forward-thinking strategies reflect NETSCOUT's role in future-proofing network security and supporting economic resilience in hyperconnected markets.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions acknowledge companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

