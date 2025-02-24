NETSCOUT Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Real-Time Visibility into Network Traffic with Competitive Strategies

NETSCOUT's solutions provide actionable intelligence through powerful deep packet inspection, behavioral analytics, and AI-driven insights

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the next-generation application and network visibility platform industry and, based on its findings, recognizes NETSCOUT with the 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company's Visibility Without Borders strategy has proven effective in solidifying its position in the network visibility and cybersecurity markets. This strategy builds on its nGeniusONE portfolio, including its nGenius Enterprise Performance Management solution that provides real-time network traffic visibility across all deployments, Omnis Cyber Intelligence that uses scalable deep packet inspection (DPI) to enable real-time threat detection and historical investigation mitigation, and Arbor Edge Defense that provides comprehensive DDOS attack detection and mitigation. The comprehensive visibility solution operates across cloud, on-premises (including remote locations), and hybrid environments. Complex organizations, including 90% of the US Fortune 100, utilize the solution for consistent monitoring, service assurance, threat detection and DDoS protection across distributed networks.

NETSCOUT's effective strategy stems from its focus on breaking down operational silos and enabling data sharing, which supports critical functions such as SecOps, NetOps, and AIOps. This has led to measurable improvements in mean time to resolution (MTTR) and operational efficiency, as seen by some of its largest customers across telco, BFSI, and government sectors. The company's strategic focus on providing Visibility Without Borders has strengthened its market position, expanded customer mindshare, and proved its effectiveness in meeting the evolving needs of digitally complex organizations. NETSCOUT has executed its strategy in the next-generation visibility market by leveraging strategic acquisitions, conducting continuous product innovation, and securing key client wins with its Smart Data technology that transforms raw packet data into actionable intelligence. This helps organizations gather deep insights into network performance, application performance and security threats across their entire IT infrastructure.

Vinay Biradar, principal consultant for security advisory at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "The key differentiator for NETSCOUT lies in its multi-dimensional scalability and deployment flexibility. By supporting both hardware and virtual solutions through InfiniStream/CyberStream/Arbor Edge Defense and vSTREAM/vCyberStream/vArbor Edge Defense products, NETSCOUT empowers large enterprises and government agencies to deploy visibility tools efficiently across diverse infrastructure. This capability is especially relevant for industries where network complexity demands robust and scalable solutions."

NETSCOUT's ability to offer comprehensive visibility into multi-cloud environments, east-west traffic for cybersecurity, service assurance, and monitoring has been a significant competitive differentiator that continues to help it win large deals across enterprises and telecom providers. Its customers consistently value the company's next-generation products' ability to simplify operations, reduce risks, enhance performance, and maintain trust in increasingly digital-first operations to deliver reliable outcomes across complex IT deployments. NETSCOUT's customer service and robust technical assistance help its diverse clientele troubleshoot and optimize product deployment, maximizing ROI. The company has strategically invested in its brand equity through continuous product innovation and expanding its customer base. Additionally, NETSCOUT's AI/ML integration, cloud-native solutions, and partnerships with leading providers like Cisco and VMware have reinforced its image as an innovative and reliable digital transformation partner. Through these efforts, NETSCOUT has effectively built and sustained a strong brand that resonates with existing and potential customers, ensuring its continued growth and market leadership.

"NETSCOUT consistently provides the right solutions for its customers, aligning technology with customer goals. Customer feedback highlights the company's proactive approach, scalable solutions, and expertise in addressing modern IT challenges. With continued innovation, commitment to customer success, and market expansion into 5G and multi-cloud network visibility, the company is poised for sustained growth and leadership," added Vinay. With its strong product innovation, substantial brand equity, proven customer value, and strong overall performance, NETSCOUT earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Next Generation Visibility Platform industry.

