NETPARCEL PARTNERS WITH CANADA POST TO HELP CANADIAN BUSINESSES GROW IN AN EVOLVING MARKET

New Partnership Supporting Hundreds of Thousands of PayPal Merchants in Canada

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Leading-edge technology company netParcel is partnering with Canada Post to support more than 250,000 PayPal merchants across the country as they continue to recover from the challenges presented over the past two years.

This partnership between netParcel and Canada Post builds upon the successful relationship between netParcel and PayPal, which enables hundreds of thousands of small business owners to access savings on domestic and international shipping services.

"The partnership between netParcel and Canada Post brings incredible value and opportunity for small business owners who are looking to gain efficiencies and optimize their business model," said Derek de Hooge, co-founder of netParcel.

"Shipping is an important, but costly part of doing business. With a PayPal account and netParcel at their fingertips, small business owners can not only reach new customers and help improve their sales, but benefit from savings on their shipping costs, whether they are sending a parcel down the street or across the world," said Gary Jackson, PayPal Canada's Head of Inside Sales. "We've automated the shipping process, saving time and headaches, which we all know translates to dollars. We are helping merchants so they can focus on what is important."

"We are excited to see the launch of our new service with Canada Post and PayPal this month. By giving merchants the ability to import their orders from multiple ecommerce sources, they will be able to access shipping services in a single location and update the order with tracking details, merchants have the peace of mind knowing they can focus on growing their business while PayPal helps simplify the management of their operations," said Rizwan Merchant co-founder of netParcel

"You can now add your Canada Post account directly on netParcel or use Canada Post via netParcel without an account, which is new for PayPal. We've also helped consolidate PayPal's two shipping tabs into a single platform, creating a single place to ship," said Derek de Hooge.

"In 2019 we launched a platform with PayPal to help Canadian small businesses save up to 75% on shipping costs with a focus on international shipments into the U.S. and the rest of the world. With the addition of Canada Post, PayPal merchants will have access to competitive rates from Canada's leading delivery service providers," said Rizwan Merchant.

In a world where online sales are driven by a seamless customer experience, it's imperative that small businesses are able to access services that are cost effective and timely. The combination of netParcel, Canada Post and PayPal provides the support that Canadian merchants need to succeed in the evolving ecommerce market.

About netParcel

netParcel is a Toronto-based domestic and international shipping service committed to giving merchants the most competitive rates available. Using best-in-class functionality and cutting-edge technology, netParcel delivers solutions that meet your daily shipping needs.

SOURCE netParcel

For further information: John Early, Director of Growth, email - [email protected], phone - 1-855-891-4521