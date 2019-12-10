NetJets Launches New Subsidary With QS Security Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- NetJets, the worldwide leader in private aviation, today launched a new subsidiary with QS Security Services, a global network of security partners with superior expertise in personal protection.

NetJets was built on a foundation of unwavering commitment to safety and service, combining the latest in-flight technology and the highest safety standards in the industry. The company's latest addition to this, QS Security Services, will protect high-profile travelers by leveraging decades of unmatched security expertise gained from federal, state, and local law enforcement, as well the U.S. military. This new service will offer NetJets Owners access to an international network of safety experts that are available 24/7 to provide various levels of security services, such as secure ground transportation, close-protection agents, and medically trained personnel.

QS Security Services will be initially offered as a premium service on select routes with a recommended minimum security package that corresponds to the current threat level of the Owner's destination according to the U.S. Department of State.

QS Security Services will be led by Jack VanderStoep, Vice President of Global Security at NetJets. With over 20 years in the FBI, VanderStoep has experience in counterterrorism and undercover operations, making him ideally suited to lead this new venture.

"Safety has always been of the utmost importance to NetJets and I look forward to evolving our culture of safety with the addition of QS Security Services," says Jack VanderStoep. "This new subsidiary will allow us to continue our legacy of providing the highest quality service paired with a superior level of safety to Owners around the world."

