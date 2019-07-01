NetJets Announces Acceptance of 100th Cessna Citation Latitude Aircraft

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- NetJets , the worldwide leader in private aviation, today announced the acceptance of its 100th Cessna Citation Latitude aircraft from Textron Aviation Inc. in Wichita, Kansas.

NetJets CEO Adam Johnson received the keys to NetJets' first Latitude aircraft from Textron Aviation in June 2016 from its initial order of 25 aircraft. Since then the company has witnessed tremendous demand for the aircraft. With this delivery, NetJets will operate a fleet of 100 Citation Latitudes with plans to continue expansion of the fleet to meet the high demand of Owners.

"We're looking forward to continuing our relationship with Textron Aviation with this milestone delivery" said Adam Johnson, NetJets Chairman and CEO. "We are committed to providing our Owners with exceptional service and a seamless travel experience and look forward to continuing to expand our industry-leading fleet."

Owner demand has ranked the Latitude as the best-selling aircraft in the NetJets portfolio, further establishing the Latitude as Textron Aviation's best-selling midsize jet, outselling its nearest competitor 4:1. This latest delivery will increase NetJets' current fleet of over 250 Cessna aircraft, which includes the Citation Excel/XLS, Citation Sovereign and Citation X, that began with the industry-defining Citation SII.

In addition to the Latitude's class-leading performance capabilities and cabin comfort, NetJets has outfitted the aircraft with a multitude of custom enhancements including an expanded refreshment center with a hot beverage maker and the NetJets 360 Connectivity package that includes Wi-Fi, Text & Talk, and the NetJets In-Flight Entertainment System.

