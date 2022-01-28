NETFLIX CANADA & WOMEN IN ANIMATION VANCOUVER ANNOUNCE DEADLINE EXTENSION FOR ACE PROGRAM

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Women in Animation Vancouver's ACE Program deadline has been extended to January 31, 2022. This third iteration of the program is expanding across Canada with the support of Netflix Canada as the premiere sponsor. The ACE Program is WIA Vancouver's immersive animation career accelerator mentorship program for mid-level animation professionals who identify as women and non-binary.

The program is currently looking for applications from the following key creative professionals:

Producer

Writer

Director

Art Director

Storyboard Supervisor

Animation Director

Editor

Composer

In a statement, Rose-Ann Tisserand, WIA Vancouver Advisor & ACE Program Founder/Co-Executive Producer said:

WIA's mission is to promote diversity and gender equity in the animation industry, with the goal of 50/50 by 2025. We are thrilled Netflix Canada has recognized the value of the ACE program and the impact it has had on the animation industry in BC. We are excited this new partnership allows us to not only continue the program but expand it to reach animation professionals from across the country.

Applications are open until January 31, 2022. All candidates will be announced in 2022 on International Women's Day.

For more information, please visit: wiavan-ace.org

