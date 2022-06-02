Netac launches the NV7000

The Netac NV7000 is a brand new option for gamers and high end users who wants to get the most performance as possible from a drive. It's blazing fast speeds make this drive an excellent option for consumers, specially now with direct Storage arriving to Windows. The drive features sequential speeds of up to 7200 MB/s and 6850 MB/s of Read and writes respectively, and up to 940000 and 1000000 IPOS read and writes random IPOS for fast performance.

In addition Netac has powered the drive with one of fastest PCIe 4.0 controllers, it makes use of a dynamic pSLC Caching scheme in order to deliver blazing fast performance and optimal endurance, being able to ensure up to 3.000 TB of TBW at its highest capacity, covered by a five year warranty alongside 2 million hours of mean time between failure. Their lineup is also supported in the new generation of consoles, such as the Playstation 5, where i can deliver sony's minimum specification for a drive to be used as a storage device.

The drives are available at 3 capacities currently, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, and is definitely a practical choice for users such as big game players/video creators/designers.

With its headquarter located in Shenzhen, Netac Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading flash memory manufacturer which was established in May, 1999. Netac was successfully listed on the share of GEM in 2010, known as "First Mobile Storage Stock in China".

