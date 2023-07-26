NET ASSET VALUE ERROR OF HORIZONS CANADIAN LARGE CAP EQUITY COVERED CALL ETF

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs"), the manager of the Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX: CNCC) (the "ETF"), announced today that the reported net asset value per unit ("NAV") of the Fund was misstated for July 20th and 21st, 2023. The actual NAVs were subsequently recalculated, and were higher than the reported NAVs for those two days, with the maximum difference being $0.0177 on the reported NAV of $12.1634, for a maximum difference of 1.46%. The recalculated NAVs are as follows:

Date Original NAV Recalculated NAV July 20, 2023 $12.1211 $12.2924 July 21, 2023 $12.1634 $12.3405



There was one dealer subscription during the period of misstatement, and Horizons ETFs will reimburse the ETF for the underpayment by the dealer to the ETF.

For further information: Naseem Husain, Senior Vice President, ETF Strategist at [email protected] or (416) 933-5745.