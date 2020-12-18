Nesta Holding Announces Increase in Shareholdings of Wikileaf Technologies Inc.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Nesta Holding Co. Ltd. ("Nesta") announced that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement ("Debt Agreement") with Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (the "Company") to settle all of the existing indebtedness due to Nesta from the Company. As part of the Debt Agreement, Nesta received 5,800,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Common Share to settle $290,000 of the debt (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Nesta had beneficial ownership of and exercised control or direction over 69,569,560 Common Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of approximately 61.18% of Common Shares (on the basis of 113,715,484 Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Transaction). Immediately following the Transaction, Nesta had beneficial ownership of and exercised control or direction over 75,369,560 Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of approximately 63.06% of the Common Shares (on the basis of 119,515,484 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof).

Nesta acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Nesta may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of some or all of its current or additional Common Shares in the normal course of its investment activities.

Nesta will file an early warning report under the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com. A copy of the report may be obtained upon request from Nesta Holding Co. Ltd., 343 Preston Street – 11th Floor, Ottawa, ON K1S 1N4, Attention: Tammie Brown ([email protected]).

The head office of the Company is located at 33530 1st Way S, Suite 102, Federal Way, WA 98003.

For further information: Tammie Brown ([email protected])

