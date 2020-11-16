Nespresso's Green Bag Solution Is Now Available in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nespresso Canada announces the launch of its aluminum capsule recycling program with its Green Bag solution in Saskatoon. Nespresso Club Members residing in the city limits will now have access to this recycling solution through a partnership with Loraas Disposal North and Cosmopolitan Industries.

Contributing to the sustainable development targets of Saskatoon

This new agreement is the first in Saskatchewan, with Saskatoon being the first municipality to adopt the Green Bag. Over 500 municipalities in Quebec participate in the Green Bag program, with Saskatoon representing the first municipality in the Prairies. This a simple and effective collection solution to municipalities meeting their sustainability targets.

"Since the beginning of 2020, approximately 100 new municipalities have been able to take advantage of this recycling solution, one step closer to our goal of expanding the green bag program across Canada. Nespresso's recycling program is part of the concept of expanded producer responsibility while allowing us to reduce the environmental footprint of our operations," said Julie Pomerleau, Vice President, Marketing, Nespresso Canada.

The Green Bag solution allows citizens of Saskatoon to place their used aluminum Nespresso capsules in a fully recyclable green bag and then place them in their recycling bins at home. Once the bags are sent to the sorting centre, they are then sent to a Nespresso partner for a mechanical process separating the coffee grounds from the aluminum. The aluminum is recycled, and coffee grounds are transformed into a high-quality compost, used in agriculture by farmers and in landscaping. This is all without incurring additional costs to consumers or municipalities since the full costs of this program are assumed by Nespresso.

Nespresso Club members throughout Saskatchewan are able to recycle their used coffee pods with other recycling programs offered by Nespresso. Depending on their location, Club Members can return the black recycling bag to boutiques and participating retail partners and the red prepaid-postage recycling bag through Canada Post. To find out which recycling solution is available to them, members can enter their postal code at: Nespresso.com/recycle-Nespresso

"Our commitment to sustainability began decades ago and will continue to be at the forefront of Loraas' business. Nespresso bringing this Green Bag initiative forward in Saskatoon highlights their confidence in our collective commitment to sustainability." – Aaron Beres, General Manager Loraas Disposal North

"As pioneers of recycling and the first local company to shred documents for businesses in Saskatoon, Cosmopolitan Industries has a history of innovation. This partnership pairs innovation and opportunity for our community and beyond." – Betty Ann Fisher, President, Board of Directors, Cosmopolitan Industries

New initiatives in sustainable development

Two recent announcements support Nespresso's day-to-day work to improve its sustainability. Last September, the company announced that it will now use capsules made from 80% recycled aluminum and new packaging incorporating 95% recycled and fully recyclable material for its machines. Nespresso made a global commitment that every cup of Nespresso coffee, both at home and in the office, will be carbon neutral by 2022. This new goal builds on more than a decade of work during which Nespresso reduced its carbon emissions and offset the surplus in agroforestry.

About Loraas Disposal North

Loraas is a local company and Saskatchewan's leader in waste, recycling, and organics services. For more than 50 years, Loraas has served residential and commercial customers in Saskatoon and area. Loraas provides exceptional customer service, safely and responsibly, for everyone.

About Cosmopolitan Industries

Cosmopolitan delivers foundational programs for adults with intellectual disabilities in Saskatoon and area, and operate businesses to create opportunities for these individuals. This includes recycling, shredding, and additional services available through their programs.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the forerunner and reference in high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 110,000 farmers in 14 countries through the AAA Sustainable Quality Program™ to integrate sustainable practices into and around farms. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance, the program improves crop yields and quality, provides a sustainable supply of the highest quality coffee and improves the living conditions of farmers, their communities and their environment. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 84 countries and employs more than 14,250 people. By 2019, its global distribution network consisted of more than 810 stores.

For more information, visit Nespresso's corporate website: https://www.nestle-nespresso.com/.

