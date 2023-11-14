Nespresso Canada Opens State of the Art Boutique in Toronto's Union Station

New flagship store will deliver enhanced, seamless shopping experience

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is pleased to announce the official opening of its new boutique-style store in Toronto's Union Station at the heart of Canada's capital for industry, trade and commerce. With its opening today, the Union Station boutique breaks ground as the first Nespresso store located in a Canadian train station.

New boutique-style store in Toronto’s Union Station (CNW Group/Nespresso)

The Union Station boutique will offer Nespresso customers across the Toronto region an enhanced and innovative retail experience leveraging the landmark that is Union Station: Canada's busiest multi-model transit hub connecting more than 300,000 people to their destinations every day.

One of 36 boutique-style stores across Canada, the Union Station boutique will be the first Nespresso store in North America based on a new concept designed to meet shoppers' evolving needs by offering immersive, localized and personalized experiences – all while exploring the artistry behind some of the world's finest coffees.

"The opening of our Union Station boutique highlights Nespresso Canada's ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience while positioning us as a true leader in the retail industry," said Carlos Oyanguren, President, Nespresso Canada. "More than ever, consumers are craving shopping experiences that are seamless, marked by human connection and interactions with experts. I'm confident that our Union Station boutique will meet Toronto-area consumers desire for both convenience and choice."

Union Station Boutique Features

Elevated services in the Atelier Section, including Ripples Machines and a Laser Engraver Machine.

A Recycling Corner where club members are invited to drop off their used capsules.

Self-selection options and product pick-ups making the shopping experience more seamless.

Enhanced store colour palette to resonate with the codes of nature and evoke an atmosphere of warmth.

Coffee order pick-up service for consumers with no additional charge.

More About the New Boutique Concept

Placing a greater emphasis on the experience, Nespresso has defined five customer-focused arts that will be reflected at the new boutique:

1. Art of Design: An ambition to spark feelings and evoke emotions through beautiful aesthetics, materials and design.

2. Art of Coffee Savoir-Faire: From tasting rituals and coffee masterclasses to in-depth knowledge about the roasting and grinding of coffee beans, Nespresso enables customer discovery of coffee aromas and origins.

3. Art of Sharing and Caring: Using storytelling to bring customers closer to Nespresso through a shared passion for coffee. Through events, masterclasses and collaborations, the concept enables providing a truly localized experience bringing those who love coffee and the Nespresso community together.

4. Art of Circularity: Showing visitors how Nespresso recycles its used aluminum capsules, upcycles and takes actions to preserve our planet's resources through interactive dashboards and a dedicated Recycling Corner in the boutique, where customers can return their used capsules.

5. Art of Hospitality: Focusing on the commitment to excellent customer service and an experience in line with its hospitality heritage, Nespresso ensures that its spaces and people provide an inviting, warm atmosphere to enjoy coffee. The concept offers exclusive services such as gift wrapping, product engraving and personalization.

Toronto Union Station Boutique Hours of Operation

Monday-Friday: 7AM-8PM

Saturday: 9AM-7PM

Sunday: 10AM-7PM

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities. In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 7,300 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency. Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 83 countries and has over 14'000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

